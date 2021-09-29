iPhone 13: lack of components causes delays in device delivery – Link

iPhone 13 is delayed in delivery

Apple customers will have to wait a few weeks to purchase the new iPhone 13 as supply chain problems and strong demand are creating one of the longest lines for the device in years, analysts said.

The lead time of new iPhone models after launch is seen by analysts as one of the measures of demand. But this year the indicator is also shedding light on the component supply issues that have plagued the tech industry.

Analysts at JPMorgan and Credit Suisse said those who pre-order the new device online will have to wait more than four weeks for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max and about two weeks for the simpler iPhone 13.

In the US, which accounts for about a third of iPhone sales, the model 13’s delivery time was 19 to 34 days in the second week of release, compared to 7 to 20 days in the first week. Both ranges are longer than those recorded by the iPhone 12.

Apple representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Although part of the increase in lead times is due to supply chain supply issues, we still find the material increase in the second week versus the first week to be an indicator of strong demand for upgrades,” wrote Samik Chatterjee, an analyst at JPMorgan.

On Sunday, 26, several suppliers of Apple and Tesla suspended production in some factories for a few days, in response to orders from government agencies in China concerned about energy consumption in the country.

The iPhone 13, priced between $700 and $1,600, has an updated camera, a new bionic chip, and improved connectivity. Reservations for the device began on September 17 in the US.