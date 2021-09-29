iPhone 13 Pro Max at the top: Apple’s cell phone tops DisplayMate screen ranking

Based on our objective lab tests and measurements, the iPhone 13 Pro Max receives a DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award, which wins DisplayMate’s highest A+ screen performance on 12 Smartphone Screen Benchmarks, including 6 which are visually indistinguishable from Perfection.

This year’s merit follows that received by the 2020 iPhone 12 Pro Max. The new rating comes from the new screen with LTPO technology that allows the device to adjust the refresh rate from 10Hz to 120Hz, saving much more energy.

The iPhone 13 Pro’s screen is still made of OLED which guarantees 2,000,000:1 enhanced contrast with HDR support, TrueTone technology, Wide Color and maximum brightness of 1200 nits, which is quite impressive for a smartphone.

Continuing with the specs we have 6.7 inches with 458 PPI and resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels. Another interesting factor is the reduced notch, which still supports Face ID with enhanced features even though it takes up less space on the display.

In addition, it is worth remembering that the iPhone 13 Pro has already passed DxOMark’s camera evaluation, where it ranked among the best cell phones in the world in photography and filming.