iPhone 13 Pro Max has the best screen on the market – MacMagazine

Feign surprise: the testing lab DisplayMate today crowned the screen of iPhone 13 Pro Max as the best ever rated by them. The panel obtained the highest evaluation score (A+) and set or equaled 12 of their records in screen performance.

one of them was screen brightness on smartphones with OLED display , which testers claim to be 27% larger when compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Another highlight was also due to the energy efficiency of the new screen, which, according to the evaluation, is 25% better than the previous generation.

In addition, a point criticized by the laboratory last year was highly praised in this new generation: the new screen Super Retina XDR with ProMotion. The technology is nothing more than the name that Apple gave to its display with variable refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz, which changes depending on the type of content that is on the screen.

Other highly praised points on the iPhone 13 Pro Max were higher absolute color accuracy, higher contrast ratio, lower screen reflectance, and more.

Based on our lab tests and objective measurements, the iPhone 13 Pro Max receives the DisplayMate award for best smartphone screen, earning DisplayMate’s highest screen performance rating of A+, and setting or matching 12 screen performance records from smartphone, including 6 that are visually indistinguishable from perfect […].

All of this, of course, is nothing new — given that past generations, such as the 12 Pro Max, the 11 Pro Max, the XS Max, the X, the 7 and the 6s also had their displays considered the best on the market at the time they were released.

This, of course, only proves that Apple has been working tirelessly to make its devices stand out from the rest and, even with a few years of delay, its ProMotion screen (120Hz) is the best among those that equip the main smartphones.

The complete test and all raw data collected by DisplayMate, as well as the methodology used, can be seen on this page.

iPhones 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

in apple

Cash price: from R$8,549.10

Installment price: in up to 12 installments of R$791.58

Colors: sierra blue, silver, gold or graphite

Capabilities: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB

Launch: september 2021

iPhones 13 and 13 mini

in apple

Cash price: from BRL 5,939.10

Installment price: in up to 12 installments of R$549.92

Colors: pink, blue, midnight, mirror or (PRODUCT)RED

Capabilities: 128GB, 256GB or 512GB

Launch: september 2021

via MacRumors