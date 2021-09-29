Iron ore slows losses despite power cuts

(Bloomberg) — Iron ore futures recovered part of the losses after the fall earlier this week, despite the worsening of energy shortages in China, which reinforces expectations of lower steel production in the country.

Singapore futures have a volatile week: prices rose to $120 a ton, but then returned the gains. The worsening energy crisis in China hits several commodities, such as aluminum and fertilizers, and provinces that account for 66% of China’s GDP could face blackouts, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

In Jiangsu, China’s second-largest steel-producing province, 70 percent of production lines have been affected by energy-control measures, according to an association of steelmakers in the region. Across the country, production was down 7.2% month-on-month in mid-September, according to a survey by the China Iron & Steel Association.

In addition to energy restrictions, production cuts during the winter and the drive to improve air quality during the Winter Olympics are also likely to put pressure on steel volumes in the near term, UBS analysts such as Myles Allsop said in a report.

“China is now expected to deliver stable steel production in 2021,” they wrote, predicting volumes will be around 60m tonnes lower in the second half compared to the same period last year.

On the supply side, global iron ore exports are on the rise and are up 2% year-to-date, UBS said, citing its own vessel tracking data.

In connection with the Evergrande crisis, China bought the developer’s stake in a struggling regional bank in an attempt to limit spillover effects on the financial sector. The Evergrande crisis impacted investor confidence in the real estate and commodity markets. The real estate sector accounts for about a third of the demand for steel in China.

In Singapore, iron ore futures rose 1.5% to $114.45 a ton at 3:28 pm local time, after falling 7.4% on Tuesday, while prices in China advanced 2.4%. Steel futures also closed higher in Shanghai.

Certified experts from Brazil’s biggest brokerages teach you how to go from basics to growing extra income by trading as a stock exchange trader. Join Free

Related