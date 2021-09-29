Irregular goal? Nadine Basttos warns of alleged Deyverson invasion

Nadine Basttos, refereeing commentator for SBT, warned of a possible irregularity in the goal that guaranteed the classification of Palmeiras for the Libertadores final. Alviverde drew 1-1 with Atlético-MG at Mineirão and advanced to the decision.

The reason for the irregularity would be an “invasion” by Deyverson in Dudu’s goal. The striker, who was on the bench, entered the field of play while the move was still in progress.

“Deyverson is already on the field, which is an invasion by someone who is related. In the text of the rule it says that there could not be an extra player or that the coach could not be on the field, the rule says it is free kick indirect,” said Nadine.

“Textually the goal would be nullified. But would it interfere in the game? Would it be fair to nullify a goal for this invasion? He invades really well before the ball enters. This is being questioned, it is something that has to be discussed.” .

On social networks, the bid also generated discussion. Several fans pointed out the wrongdoing due to Deyverson’s invasion, but the bid divides opinions.

Controversy aside, Palmeiras now awaits the winner of Flamengo and Barcelona-EQU. Rubro-Negro opened 2-0 in the first leg and will decide the classification in Ecuador.

What does the rule say?

9. Goal scored with extra person on the field of play

If, after scoring a goal and before the game is restarted, the referee notices that an extra person was in the field at the time the goal was scored:

The referee must invalidate the goal if the extra person was:

player, substitute player, substituted player or expelled player or official of the team that scored the goal. The game must be restarted with a direct free kick, taken from where the extra person was;

external agent who interfered with the game, unless the goal was scored in accordance with the situation described under “extra people on the field of play”. The game must be restarted with the ball on the ground.

The referee must validate the goal if the extra person was:

player, substitute player, substituted player, sent off player or official of the team that conceded the goal;

external agent who did not interfere with the game.

In all cases, the referee must order the extra person to leave the field of play.

If, after a goal has been scored and the game has been restarted, the referee perceives that an extra person was on the field at the time the goal was scored, the goal cannot be disallowed.

If the extra person is still on the field of play, the referee must:

stop the game;

order the extra person to leave;

restart the game with a dropped ball or a free kick, as appropriate.

(Excerpt from the rulebook provided by CBF)