‘Is Flemish a team?’ Renato Gaúcho can cast ‘selection’ for the first time in Libertadores semifinal

“Do you think Flamengo is a team?” The Nation usually jokes about the quality of the club’s cast and, like all jokes, there is some truth to it. This Wednesday, coach Renato Gaúcho has everything to cast 11 holders with “a history of selection” against Barcelona (EQU) in the semifinals of the Libertadores. The match, at 9:30 pm, will have real-time broadcast of the THROW!.

With the recovery of Filipe Luís and Arrascaeta, Flamengo lives the expectation of having the lineup considered ideal by some red-blacks for the first time.

Renato Gaúcho’s probable team to play at Monumental has: Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol. All have passages for the youth or main teams – whether from Brazil, Chile, Uruguay or Belgium.

Whoever advances in the duel between Barcelona and Flamengo will face Palmeiras in the Libertadores decision, on November 27, in Montevideo. Abel Ferreira’s team eliminated Atlético-MG, this Tuesday, thanks to a 1-1 draw in Belo Horizonte.

The defensive line is that it adds the athletes with the greatest international experience in terms of selection. Maurício Isla, with more than 120 games for Chile, played in the 2010 World Cups in South Africa and 2014 in Brazil. Left-back Filipe Luís and defender David Luiz played in the 2018 World Cup, in Russia, and 2014, respectively, and added up to more than 40 appearances for the national team.

The two Brazilians, however, are no longer frequent names on Tite’s lists. Isla, yes, continues to work at La Roja. Flamengo’s other gringo, midfielder Arrascaeta, also has a place in the Uruguayan national team, being the holder of Celeste.

From the middle to the front, Flamengo still has two other athletes who are in the “fight” to go to the 2022 Worlds: Everton Ribeiro and Gabriel Barbosa. The pair was summoned by coach Tite, from the Brazilian team, in recent months.

The most curious case is that of Andreas Pereira, who arrived at Ninho do Urubu, and, it seems, has already conquered his place as owner of Renato Gaúcho. Son of Brazilian parents, the midfielder was born in Belgium and defended the country’s national team until he was 17 years old, but later he started to wear the Amarelinha. He even played for the first team of Brazil, in September 2018, called by Tite.

Probable lineup of Flamengo (Games in the main selection + base/Olympic)*:

Diego Alves – 10J for Brazil / 5J for Sub-20 and Sub-23 in Brazil

Mauritius Isla – 125J and 4G for Chile / 16J and 3G for Chile Sub-20



Rodrigo Caio – 5J for Brazil / 19J for Under-20, Under-23 and Olympic of Brazil



David Luiz – 57J and 3G for Brazil / 2J for Brazil Sub-20



Philip Luis – 44J and 2G for Brazil / 16J and 2G for Brazil Sub-20



William Aaron – 1J for Brazil



Andreas Pereira – 1J for Brazil / 7J and 3G for the Sub-20 and Sub-23 of Brazil / 27J and

13G for Belgium’s Under-15, Under-16 and Under-17



Everton Ribeiro – 17J and 3G for Brazil / 5J for Brazil Sub-20



Arrascaeta – 33J and 3G for Uruguay / 20J and 4G goals for Uruguay’s U-20



Bruno Henrique – 2J for Brazil

Gabigol – 14J and 3G for Brazil / 29J and 15G for Under-23, Under-20, Under-17 and Olympic in Brazil

*Numbers of games and goals on the Transfermarkt portal