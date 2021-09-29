“It is not possible to destroy cryptocurrencies”, says Elon Musk after new Chinese boycott – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – The CEO of Tesla (TSLA), Elon Musk, expressed his opinion on the crisis of digital currencies in China by participating in the Code Conference event, held in Bervely Hills, USA, on Tuesday (28), saying that “it is not possible to destroy cryptocurrencies”.

The executive, however, considered that the actions taken by governments should have negative effects. “It is not possible, I think, to destroy cryptocurrencies, but it is possible for governments to slow their progress,” he said.

He also spoke specifically about the new restrictive measures imposed by the Chinese government. On the one hand, there would be a broader concern with the technology of cryptocurrencies, considered “fundamentally aimed at reducing the power of a central government”. “They don’t like it,” he opined.

On the other hand, Musk believes that the fight against mining, despite not having been as talked about as the restriction on trading in cryptocurrencies, would have more concrete motivation, linked to the current state of energy autonomy in the country.

“Part of this may be due to the lack of electricity in many parts of China. Much of southern China is experiencing random power outages because power demand is higher than expected. Cryptocurrency mining may be playing a role in this.”

Elon Musk and the cryptocurrencies

Musk has become something of a guru on the part of cryptocurrency enthusiasts after he started talking about the topic in the second half of last year. Still not mentioning Bitcoin (BTC), he began praising Dogecoin (DOGE), a cryptocurrency that grew out of a meme and rose 14,000% from the beginning of the year to its historic high of $0.73 recorded in April.

The billionaire later added “Bitcoin” to his Twitter profile in a preview of what was to come in February: Documents sent to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed that Tesla had bought $1 .5 billion in Bitcoin as a treasury strategy. In addition, the electric car maker would accept payments in cryptocurrency.

Musk’s honeymoon with industry enthusiasts, however, would be short-lived. On May 12, citing environmental concerns over non-renewable energy consumption, the CEO criticized Bitcoin mining and suspended payments in crypto at Tesla.

Along with the announcement of China’s first wave of restrictions on mining, which would come days later, the decision was seen as the catalyst for the price decline of Bitcoin, which had reached an all-time high of close to $65,000 in the previous month.

The cryptocurrency then began a dip that peaked at a low of approximately $28,000 in July, a correction of about 50%. Since then, the price has recovered to half. At the close of the article, Bitcoin was trading at US$ 42,403.

