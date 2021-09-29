Italian press surrenders to Sainz’s performance: “It’s leading”

HAMILTON WIN, BUT MERCEDES FEELS VERSTAPPEN’S REACTION IN F1 2021 | Paddock GP #258



Carlos Sainz Jr. won his third podium for Ferrari at the Russian GP. Now, the Spaniard is once again ahead of Charles Leclerc, his teammate, with 112.5 points, while the Monegasque has 104. and patience.

For the Corriere della Sera newspaper, the owner of the #55 car already shows that he wants to be the leader of Maranello’s team. Furthermore, the fact that Sainz obeyed the team and swapped dry-track tires for intermediates is a testament to how the experience spoke louder, doing the right thing.

“Strategy, patience and risk. So Carlos Sainz took Ferrari to the podium. Three podiums with Ferrari against one by Leclerc, he is becoming the leader. Sainz was in the lead for the first 14 laps and gave the illusion that winning was possible. When the others boarded the water because of the heavy rain, he went upstream and recovered what he had lost due to the car’s limitations,” wrote the vehicle.

Carlos Sainz even led the Russian GP

The pilot’s focus was also very noticeable. To the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Spaniard was very determined to bounce back after a failed pit-stop strategy: “We saw a steely determination from Sainz. As Mattia Binotto pointed out, the podium is a reward for the driver and for the work of the team that, this weekend, had the Spaniard as the main offensive point. And he gave emotions on Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

“Being on the podium is a sign that Ferrari is starting to prepare for when opportunities arise. It was a consistent weekend: the front row, a great start to the race and a podium behind Hamilton and Verstappen but ahead of McLaren. Fighting beyond the limits of SF21, third place is a reward for Ferrari,” he added.

Sky Italia agreed with both opinions. For the vehicle, above all, Sainz’s consistency and strong personality are a good deal for Ferrari this season and, of course, for 2022: “In his first season with Ferrari, the Spaniard is performing above expectations. Characteristics like his are important for a team that wants to fight again for the constructors’ title and also for the drivers’ championship”, he concluded.