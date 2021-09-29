Itaúsa (ITSA4): share of profit allocated to dividends should increase in coming years, says CEO

SAO PAULO – Alfredo Setubal, CEO of Itaúsa (ITSA4), stated that the payout (share of profit to pay dividends) of the company is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in the coming years. The company’s latest distributions of earnings were impacted by a resolution of the National Monetary Council (CMN), which came into effect last year, and limited the distribution of dividends by companies in the financial sector to the minimum provided for in the bylaws. Setubal believes that “the worst is over” and the payout is expected to increase over the next few years.

“The dividends that will be paid at the beginning of next year will still reflect this limitation, but we believe that the levels of payout be resumed over the next few years,” said Setubal, during an Itaúsa event with the participation of CEOs of companies controlled by the holding.

In addition to Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), Itaúsa has a stake in Alpargatas (ALPA4), Dexco (DXCO3, ex-Duratex) and Copa Energia (ex-Copagaz). Setubal explained, however, that Itaúsa only transfers dividends and interest on equity (JCP) paid by Itaú Unibanco. Proceeds from other subsidiaries are used to pay expenses and taxes.

“We depend on dividends, as we are not an operating company, which generates cash”, said Setubal, when asked if the company could anticipate payment of dividends. The CEO also said that investors should not expect the same volume of proceeds that was distributed in 2018 and 2019. payout reached 80%, 90% of Itaú Unibanco’s profit and Itaúsa distributed 40% to 50% of the results”, explained Setubal, who classified the distribution as “out of the curve”.

Dexco, a subsidiary of Itaúsa, promises to distribute “strong” dividends despite also investing a good part of the profit in the company’s growth. “Dividends are following the good results of the company and will probably be strong this year and in the next ones”, said Antonio Joaquim de Oliveira, CEO of Dexco.

According to him, the investment program is compatible with the company’s cash. “We are at very low levels of leverage and we are able to maintain the acceleration of growth, maintaining the company’s dividend policy”, he added.

portfolio change

Today, the two largest shares in Itaúsa’s portfolio are companies in the financial sector: Itaú Unibanco and XP. The latter, according to Setubal, is not part of the holding company’s diversification plan. “We like the company a lot, we believe in growth, but over the next few years, we will get rid of the shares”, explained the CEO.

Itaúsa’s idea is to have only Itaú Unibanco as a company in the financial segment in the portfolio, which already represents a lot. “What I see in 10 years from now is Itaúsa with a large portfolio of non-financial companies, but the bank will continue to be our great anchor,” stated Setubal.

The CEO said that the holding company is looking for good companies for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) operations and highlighted two sectors: healthcare and agribusiness. However, Setubal made it clear that the objective is to bring privately-held companies to Itaúsa’s portfolio. “We are not considering any acquisition of participation via the Stock Exchange,” he said, adding that the intention is to make investments purely in Brazilian companies.

With the diversification of companies under the holding’s control, Setubal also hopes to distribute more dividends. “We will have companies that will be very relevant for cash generation and shareholder return. I think we will be able to increase our payout not only with the dividends of Itaú Unibanco, but also with the portfolio that we are going to build”, said the CEO.

