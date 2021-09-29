Itaúsa strengthens the mergers and acquisitions team; expectation is for an increase in dividends

THE Itaúsa (ITSA3) is expanding its mergers and acquisitions area and evaluating investment opportunities in the areas of energy transmission, health and agribusiness, maintaining the holding’s diversification strategy, which has almost all its results derived from the performance of the Itaú (ITUB4).

The president of Itaúsa, Alfredo Setubal, also stated in a presentation this Tuesday that the company is evaluating anticipating dividends to shareholders, depending, among other factors, on the outcome of the discussion on taxation in Congress.

“We are going to analyze the possibility of making some kind of anticipation of dividends using retained earnings reserves”, said the executive. Itaúsa, which usually distributes all the dividends it receives from Itaú Unibanco, paid less in 2020 and this could happen again this year, as the central bank limited the payment of dividends to 25% of the result.

“Itausa has a lot of reserves that it could use to anticipate dividends, but it still depends on what will be approved (in Congress). The equation also depends not only on Itaúsa, but on what the others companies (of the holding company) will do”, the executive told reporters, considering higher payments from Itaú Unibanco in 2018 and 2019 as “a point outside the curve”.

Setubal expects Itaúsa to increase shareholder remuneration in the coming years, in part due to the growth of other companies in the portfolio of: Dexco (DXCO3), espadrilles (ALPA4), Energy Cup, Aegean, NTS and XP.

XP, by the way, is part of a long process of divestment of Itaúsa, reaffirmed Setubal, which will be able to use the proceeds from the sales of shares, including dividends to shareholders, in addition to investments.

Itaúsa’s shares showed a drop of about 1.9% at 3:06 pm, while the Ibovespa showed a decrease of 3%.

BAD

Setubal stated that Itaúsa maintains the strategy of diversifying its portfolio and the focus of spending on acquisitions of company shares in the order of 500 million to 700 million dollars. In recent years, the company has invested mainly in industrial and consumer segments, in companies in the oil and gas and consumer sectors.

The executive said that the group is evaluating opportunities in health and agribusiness, but that so far it has not found a vehicle to expand in these areas. Itaúsa has no intention of investing outside Brazil, said Setubal.

“We have been looking (for health and agribusiness), looking for ways to invest directly or indirectly, but we still haven’t been able to find investment that makes sense,” he said, also citing financial and cultural factors.

Energy

About the transmission sector of electricity, Setubal said that “if we can, we will invest, yes”, since “it generates a lot of cash and brings interesting opportunities”.

In energy, the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) company invested in by the holding, Copa Energia, should evolve beyond this product in the coming years.

Created in 2019 from the merger of the acquisition of Liquigás by Copagaz with the support of Itaúsa, Copa should become a “platform of renewable energy“, said Setubal, using the “cash generation that the Cup will have”.

Setubal, speaking in front of images of solar energy generation panels, did not detail the types of energy in which he plans to operate, but an executive at the Cup said that he has been consulted by potential clients about the use of LPG in generation, something that is not entirely possible by the current law, but which is being discussed by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

Construction

Setubal stated that the current macroeconomic scenario “is quite challenging for the current government and for the next one” and commented that there is an expectation of “low growth (of the economy) next year and possibly the following year as well”.

Despite this, the president of Dexco, Antonio Joaquim de Oliveira, stated that, as the number of launches in the real estate sector in recent years has been high, the company that produces products for finishing works does not see signs of slowing down.

“The level of demand remains very strong and we are operating all our lines and factories at full capacity,” he said.

According to him, despite the rise in interest rates, which can affect real estate financing, rates are still at very interesting levels” for the sector. “We should have a heated year to come, we don’t see a slowdown that compromises volumes and results (of Dexco) in the next year,” said Oliveira.