Ivete and Claudia Leitte sing together in ‘Música Boa’: ‘They said we didn’t like each other, today we live together’ | good live music

Unfortunately we have reached the end of the season of ‘Good Live Music’ . To close with a flourish and shake the Multishow screen, Ivete Sangalo received amazing guests: Claudia Leitte , Juliette, Alexandre Pires , Majur and Hiran . What night! 🤩

For a long time it was said that Ivete and Claudia didn’t get along, but they came to show that it’s not like that! The two celebrated their friendship, remembered moments together and even sang the song Goodbye Bye Bye. I LOVE this duo!

Ivete Sangalo and Claudia Leitte at Música Boa

Ivete and Claudia sing Goodbye Bye Bye

The emotions of the last program are many! Veveta almost couldn’t hold back her tears:

Ivete Sangalo at Música Boa Ao Vivo

The party was beautiful! Come check out everything that happened in the last ‘Música Boa Ao Vivo’.

Mainha was a luxury tonight! She arrived singing a medley of Hug Me + Forever + It’s Alright. What better way to start a program?

Ivete Sangalo sings Medley

Taste of Carnival 🎊

Ivete, Claudia Leitte and Alexandre Pires sang the world goes, impossible to stay still!

Ivete, Cláudia Leitte and Alexandre Pires sing O Mundo Vai

Messy claud 🤪

Claudia Leitte came with everything and sang his hits lardinho and Perfect love, making everyone dance.

Claudia Leitte sings Largadinho

Claudia Leitte sings Perfect Love

Alexandre Pires showed her talent by singing those that touch the heart! He sung After the pleasure, joined with Ivete in Remember me and with Claudia in La Barca.

Alexandre Pires sings After Pleasure

Ivete Sangalo and Alexandre Pires sing Remember Me

Claudia Leitte and Alexandre Pires sing La Barca

Juliette perfected the look and was beautiful in ‘Música Boa’. She sang Difference Mara, beside Ivete sang Wind Foams and Back to My Coziness with claudinha. It was beautiful!

Ivete Sangalo at Música Boa — Photo: Matheus Thierry

Juliette sings Mara’s Difference

Ivete and Juliette sing Foams Ao Vento

Ivete, Caludia and Juliette sing Back to my warmth

Majur and Hiran also attended the last program and sang Ago, There’s Mana in Rap and together with Ivete, I found.

Majur sings Ago

Hiran sings Got Mana in Rap

Majur, Hiran and Ivete sing Localizei

The unusual always surprise us! Today Ivete sang Master Blaster, Alexander sang Manuel and Claudia sang believe.

Ivete Sangalo sings Master Blaster

Alexandre Pires sings Manuel

Cláudia Leitte sings Believe

all together sang Brazil Pandeiro.

All sing Brasil Pandeiro

This incredible season will be missed! I leave you with some beautiful photos of tonight:

Cláudia, Ivete and Juliette at Música Boa — Photo: Matheus Thierry

Juliette at Música Boa — Photo: Matheus Thierry

Claudia Leitte at Música Boa — Photo: Matheus Thierry

Majur at Música Boa — Photo: Matheus Thierry