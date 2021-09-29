iWork Suite (Pages, Numbers and Keynote) gets big update [atualizado] – MacMagazine

Apple today updated its entire productivity suite iWork on the App Store and Mac App Store, with good news — some exclusive to those running iOS/iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey 12.

Pages

At the Pages, Screen View on iPhone automatically displays text, images, and other elements in a continuous stream, optimized to fit the screen and make documents even easier to read and edit. Version 11.2 also brought improvements in book publishing with two-sided pages, optimized images, and more flexible versioning.

The Quick Format Bar on iPhone lets you quickly change paragraph styles, text formatting, alignment, list styles, and more. The app also allows participants to add other people to a shared document, translate selected text into up to 11 languages ​​and add translation to the document with one click, and create new documents from the app’s icon in the Dock (on macOS).

What’s more, it now features radar charts that help visually compare multiple variables at once to easily show similarities and differences in the data.

Numbers

At the Numbers, pivot tables now provide a powerful and flexible way to visualize and analyze data. You can also create formatted pivot tables with just a few taps, and quickly summarize, group, and reorder data to explore patterns and trends. You can now instantly show data by sum, average or count with additional options to display percentage and running total values.

Version 11.2 also gained the possibility to add pivot tables to view data in different ways; import and export Excel spreadsheets with pivot tables; radar charts that help visually compare multiple variables at once to easily show similarities and differences in data; redesigned quick filters, which allow you to easily show or hide lines that match a specific value; and new filter options to find duplicate entries and unique values ​​in the data.

In addition, we can now drag and drop to copy text, images and other items between apps on the iPhone; add participants and others to a shared sheet; translate selected text into up to 11 languages ​​and add the translation to the spreadsheet with one touch; and we have audio graphics that make the graphics accessible to people with visual impairments by playing a sound that changes pitch to represent different values.

On macOS, it is now possible to create new spreadsheets from the app’s icon in the Dock.

Keynote

In the new version of Keynote, live video makes presentations even more engaging by letting you use your iPhone or iPad camera to appear in the slides — in a window or full screen.

Multi-presentation presentations allow attendees to switch control of a shared presentation from their own devices; new presentation controls of slides provide quick access to the browser of slides, keyboard shortcuts, live video sources, or multi-presenter controls during your presentation.

As with the other apps in the suite, radar charts help visually compare multiple variables at once to easily show similarities and differences in data; you can also drag and drop to copy text, images, and other items between apps on iPhone, and you can also add others to a shared presentation.

Keynote 11.2 also lets you translate selected text into up to 11 languages ​​and add translation to your presentation with a touch, and the audio graphics make them accessible to the visually impaired when playing a sound that changes pitch to represent different values.

Now you can also create new presentations from the app icon in the Dock.

Apparently, this time there was no news in the corresponding web apps from iCloud.com. If anything changes there, we will update this article.

As we’ve been expecting for weeks, these new versions also brought new icons for the three apps on macOS:

