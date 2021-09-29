“Jack effect” on the screen of the new iPad mini is normal, says Apple – MacMagazine

Yesterday, we talked here about the discovery — initially pointed out by Dieter Bohn, from The Verge — of a possible defect (or undesirable effect, at the very least) in the newly released sixth generation iPad mini: the call “jelly scrolling”, which is caused when the panel does not update its entire extent simultaneously and causes a visual “jigs” effect when the user scrolls slowly.

After the testimony of Jon Prosser, who claimed to detect similar behavior on his iPad Air, the question was raised whether the problem would in fact be more pronounced on the new iPad mini, or whether people would simply be noticing the effect more often precisely because of it. from Bohn’s note. Well, according to Apple, the second option is the real one.

In a statement sent to Ars Technica, Apple claimed that the “freeze effect” of the new iPad mini is “normal behavior” for LCD screens with common refresh rates of 60Hz. According to the company, as the panels are updated every pixel line (horizontally), there is a small delay in updating the upper lines (further from the screen controller) in relation to the lower lines (closer). That’s also why the effect doesn’t exist when the iPad mini is in landscape mode.

Despite this, the journalists of the Ars Technica believe that the effect is, yes, more pronounced in the new iPad mini compared to other Apple tablets, like the fourth-generation iPad Air or the “common” ninth-generation iPad. According to reporter Andrew Cunningham, the “jelly effect” is much more noticeable on the iPad mini than on other devices — to the point, therefore, that the effect is more noticeable with the naked eye for a larger portion of users.

On the other hand… well, the bad news is that if you’ve noticed (or will notice) the effect on your iPad mini, there won’t be much you can do since Apple doesn’t recognize the issue as a defect. Ideally, therefore, is to take a very careful look at the tablet in a store before spending R$6,200 (or more) on the device.

