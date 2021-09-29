Jade Picon arrives in Paris after rumors of an affair with Neymar

Jade Picon is in Paris, France. The influencer posted on Instagram and excited fans, due to recent rumors that she would have hooked up with Neymar Jr. at a party in early September.

Even stating that she’s in the French capital for some work and rehearsals, Jade didn’t escape the barrage of questions about the player in the photos. “Will there be a replay?”, asked a fan. “Neymar, who took the picture?” asked another. “Neymar must be happy”, commented one more.

The situation involving the two started after the Brazil x Argentina match was canceled on 9/5. The ace of the Brazilian team, then, had a party at Rafaella Santos’ house, in Alphaville, São Paulo. Jade Picon would be one of the star’s sister’s guests and the two would have gotten involved there. Who didn’t like the story at all was João Guilherme, the blogger’s ex-boyfriend.

jade picon in bikini The influencer is in ParisPlay/ Instagram jade picon -2 Jade Picon is a digital influencer Raul Aragon/Harper's Bazaar jade picon She is the younger sister of actor Leo Picon@jadepicon/Instagram Neymar Neymar Jr. was named as Jade's new affairMarcio Machado/Getty Images

