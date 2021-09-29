Jade Picon travels to Paris and fans point to a reunion with Neymar

Jade Picon was recently associated with that of the player Neymar – after rumors that the two would have stayed. The influencer’s followers became even more suspicious with her latest posts on social networks, where she announced that she is in Paris, France, the city where the player currently lives.

In the post comments, made on Instagram, Jade fans were excited about the possible reunion: “Replay?”, asked one of them. “I bet it was Neymar who took this photo”, provoked another one. “There are too happy Brazilians in Paris today,” joked a third. However, she did not mention the athlete in her posts and said she is in town on business.

Rumors of a possible affair began in September, when Jade and Neymar allegedly attended a party she promoted. At the time, she received hints from her ex-boyfriend, singer João Guilherme. Provoked, she didn’t deny or deny.

“I’m not the type of person who gets into controversy, or who leaks numbers, conversation prints. In any situation in life, each person has their time to absorb information, process, overcome. And so do I. I ask that my time be respected . Life goes on,” he reported at the time.