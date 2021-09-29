James Bond hopes to replace Daniel Craig in the role – Culture

The announced retirement of Daniel Craig like James Bond opens the door to rumors about the successor of the most famous British spy in the service of Her Majesty, a delicate change that should update the character while respecting his identity.

The 53-year-old blond actor wore the suit James Bond for the first time in 2006 in Casino Royale and declared that no time to die (2021), which debuts this Thursday, 30, would be his last participation in the series. Quantum of Solace, Skyfall Operation, 007 Against Specter … In total, Craig played the spy with permission to kill in five films, marking a new era, but without changing the basis that the writer Ian Fleming established 70 years ago.

Daniel Craig “detached the human side of the character”, creating a James Bond “believable, that has doubts and fear. He kills, but it is possible to notice that he has feelings”, sums up Laurent Perriot, expert in the saga.

After the return to the origins recommended in Casino Royale, Craig updated the character in his later films. Therefore, the producers don’t have much room for error in relation to their successor. One year after the death of Sean Connery, history’s first James Bond, the Scotsman remains the character’s absolute reference and the stick with which those who come after are judged: Connery has molded, with his charm and charisma, a virile hero to the point of caricature. in the wake of Pierce Brosnan and Roger Moore, playing Bond remains one of the most prestigious roles in film. “For everything to change, nothing must really change.

James Bond hasn’t changed much” after six different actors, “it’s the world that changes,” says Pierrot.

Questions about the new Bond multiply: well-known actor at the time, like Roger Moore, or emerging talent? British like everyone else (except George Lazenby, who made only one movie) or American star? Followers shuffle several names, such as the British Tom Hardy, who has already demonstrated his skills in the service of Christopher Nolan by being the villain in Batman the Dark Knight Rises is on Mad Max: Road of Fury.

However, his age, 44, works against him: the next Bond will likely be chosen with an eye towards the horizon from 2030 to 2035. Other names fill the rumors in the UK. The English of Zimbabwean origin Rege-Jean Page, famous for The Bridgertons, James Norton, known actor from the small screen, or Luke Evans, performer of several action movies like Titans’ Fury or the series Fast and furious.

But, from the perspective of the issue of parity and diversity in cinema, could the choice of the next James Bond, model of the white man, become a sign of changing times? The actor must be “young, strong and seductive, the three fundamental keys. At the time, this guy was a white man, but nothing prevents us from imagining a black man or an Asian connection”, explains French journalist Guillaume Evin, author of several books about the character. For a while, no time to die already proposes an important change: with James Bond enjoying his retirement, the secret code 007 falls on the British actress of Jamaican origin Lashana Lynch, 33, which triggered a campaign of insults against the actress on social networks.