Jesus says that Galo, Flamengo and Palmeiras would play Champions ‘without gaps’

Jorge Jesus, former coach of Flamengo and current commander of Benfica, from Portugal (Photo: Carlos Costa/AFP)

Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who made history for Flamengo between 2019 and 2020, guaranteed that Atltico, Flamengo and Palmeiras would play in the Champions League, Europe’s main club competition, ‘without gaps’. Current powers of Brazilian football, Galo and Verdo decide, this Tuesday (28), at 9:30 pm, the first place for the final of the Copa Libertadores da America, in Mineiro, Belo Horizonte. The Rubro-Negro, in turn, is ‘with a foot’ in the big decision.

, the Portuguese coach said he sees the Brazilian semi-finalists of the Copa Libertadores da America at a level similar to that of the great teams in Europe, such as Benfica.

“Including the one I worked with and know best, currently, Flamengo, Galo and Palmeiras. The three are teams that would dispute the Champions, as Benfica is playing, without a big gap. (…) The great teams in Brazil they have nothing to lose to the big teams in Europe,” he said.

Under the command of Flamengo, Jorge Jesus had a historic passage. In 2019, he was champion of the Libertadores and the Brazilian Championship. In 2020, he raised cups for the Supercopa do Brasil, Taa Guanabara, Campeonato Carioca and Recopa Sudamericana before leaving the club, during the season. He left the Rio de Janeiro club with an impressive 81.2% success rate.

In March 2020, the Portuguese coach revealed that he had turned down Atltico’s proposal before settling with Rio de Janeiro’s Rubro-Negro. In an interview with Fox Sports, the professional assured that, at the time, he did not believe that the team would have enough strength to fight for titles.

In the 2019 season, Galo finished the Brazilian in 13th place, was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil to rival Cruzeiro and fell in the semi of the Copa Sudamericana to Coln, from Argentina.

In a game of the 5th round of the 2019 Brazilian Championship, Jorge Jesus was present at Independencia, in Belo Horizonte, to accompany Atltico x Flamengo (Photo: Renan Damasceno/EM/DA Press)

In a very different phase, two years later, with direct financial support from patron Rubens Menin, Atltico presents itself as one of the main candidates for the great titles of the season. The team led by Cuca, the leader of the Brazilian Nationals, disputes the semis of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

Flamengo, the former home of Jorge Jesus, is ‘with a foot’ in yet another decision of the Copa Libertadores da America. This Wednesday (29), at 9:30 pm, the Cariocas visit Barcelona SC in Guayaquil, Ecuador, after having won the first leg of the semifinal, at Maracan, by 2-0.

Also this Wednesday, at 4 pm, Benfica de Jorge Jesus will face Barcelona, ​​from Spain, in the group stage of the Champions League. In their debut for the European competition, the Portuguese team drew 0-0 with Dynamo Kiev, from Ukraine.