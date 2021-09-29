Jisoo delivers everything at Paris Fashion Week

Jisoo, from BLACKPINK, traveled to Paris to attend Fashion Week. So, this Tuesday (28), she delivered everything with a simple yet sophisticated look to Paris Fashion Week. The beauty attended the fashion show of Dior’s spring/summer collection

On Twitter, a video circulates of the audience going wild with the arrival of Jisoo:

Check out some photos of the BLACKPINK member:

Jisoo and Rosé rock in airport look

BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé left South Korea recently. The destiny? Well, France, more specifically Paris, for Fashion Week, which will take place there. They represented their respective luxury fashion brands: Dior, Cartier, Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.

Check out the airport look chosen for them to travel.

1. Jisoo

Firstly, Jisoo has been officially named Dior’s global ambassador since March of this year, after wearing his clothes and makeup for several years.

This time, she wore her $860 “J’adior 8 T-Shirt” under a $5,700 “Biker Jacket”. She also had her “Large Caro Bag”, which sells for $4,900.

2. Rosé

Rosé then used several different brands, including an ALAIA “Cropped Cardigan” that costs €620 EUR or about $800 USD.

The highlight of her outfit was her Saint Laurent costume, particularly the “Single Breasted Jacket” from her Pre-Fall 2021 collection.

Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé do the “lalisachallenge” in the stories

BLACKPINK members Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo recently danced to Lisa “LALISA” to join “#lalisachallenge”! “#lalisachallenge” is a dance challenge on TikTok where fans need to dance to the chorus part of BLACKPINK Lisa’s debut solo song, “LALISA”.

On September 22, “LALISA” ranked number 18 on Top TikTok Songs after getting 89.7 million views. There are currently 155 popular videos featuring the music on the platform. And on September 24th, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé accessed their personal Instagram accounts to share a clip of them dancing to the chorus of Lisa’s debut solo song, “LALISA”.

In the uploaded video, BLACKPINK Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé are wearing a different colored “LISA” sweatshirt.

Although the girls didn’t do the specific choreography for “LALISA”, the fact that they’re supporting their group’s youngest member, Lisa, is enough to melt fans’ hearts.

Meanwhile, the keyword “jennie” has surpassed 285,000 tweets on Twitter as fans continue to talk about the BLACKPINK member. BLACKPINK Jennie’s Instagram post of them doing “#lalisachallenge” has reached 2.9 million likes within an hour since the clip was uploaded.

Jennie also shared the video in her story on Instagram and wrote, “I think we’re doing great.” In response to what Jennie said, Jisoo also posted “#lalisachallenge” in her Instagram story and captioned “You’re right, I think we’re fine”.

What do you think of BLACKPINK’s “#lalisachallenge” Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa?

Lisa, from BLACKPINK, on ​​her solo debut: “It’s my time to shine”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa revealed her reaction when she finally found out it was her turn to record songs as a solo artist. She released her single album ‘LALISA’ on September 10th.

“I think we started [a trabalhar no álbum] around March. At the time, I was like, ‘Is this the beginning? It’s my turn? Is it time for my time to shine?’ It felt unbelievable but it felt so good”, said Lisa she told Rolling Stone on the show “The First Time“, where he commented on several of his first experiences in his musical career.

“I heard ‘Money’ first, and then I heard ‘Lalisa.’ Both songs seemed to be mine. I told Teddy [Park] that he wanted to do them, so he said, ‘OK, let’s do them.’”, continued.

Lisa is the third member of BLACKPINK to launch a solo project. Jennie led the way by releasing a song titled “Solo” in 2018. She was followed by Rosé, who released her single album, “-R-“, in March of this year. The group also features Jisoo, who has not yet made his solo debut.

In the interview, Lisa also gave a detailed account of what it was like to meet her BLACKPINK colleagues during her trainee days at YG Entertainment.

“I met Jennie first, and after that I met Jisoo and Rosie. I remember Jennie – she was the only one who said ‘hi’ to me in English because other people couldn’t speak English so we were very close.” Lisa revealed.

“I remember when I first saw Jisoo, she wore a red sweatshirt… Seriously, every day she wore this [o moletom] to practice. And as for Rosé, she had a guitar with her. I said, ‘Wow, she’s from Australia. She’s the same age as me, which is really cool.’”, remembered.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa debuts solo single on Billboard Hot 100

BLACKPINK’s Lisa continues to achieve incredible feats with her first solo release. This week, her single “LALISA” debuted at No. 84 on the Billboard Hot 100, the most important chart in the United States.

Lisa is the third member to have an officially released solo project, preceded by Jennie and Rosé. It is worth remembering that Rosé also managed to get her song “On The Ground” on the Hot 100. In March, the hit debuted at the 70th position in the ranking.

Remember the clip for “LALISA”: