Johnson & Johnson is hiring inexperienced candidates for its internship and trainee program

Johnson & Johnson, one of the 10 best companies for internships in the country according to Glassdor, announced last week the opening of applications for its 2022 internship and trainee program. Candidates without experience who fit the descriptions of the programs are good -welcome to apply, remembering that English is not a prerequisite for most vacancies.

Prerequisites for internship vacancies open to inexperienced applicants by Johnson & Johnson: Those interested in applying for the company’s internship program must graduate between December 2022 and December 2023 (bachelor, licentiate or technologist) and have availability to work 30 hours a week. The vacancies, at the São Paulo and São José dos Campos units, are for various areas of activity, covering subjects in Humanities, Exact and Biological Sciences and Health Sciences.

The selection process for the internship program will take place in five online stages that represent a journey of learning and self-knowledge in which the candidate will be able to express their individuality. Applications must be made by the 8th of October on the website. The start of activities for those selected will be in January and February 2022. In addition to the scholarship, the company offers a complete package of benefits, including transportation allowance, 30 days of recess, medical plan and lunch.

Check out the details of trainee opportunities

Prerequisites for trainee vacancies open to inexperienced candidates by Johnson & Johnson: Those interested in the Trainee program must have completed graduation between Dec/2018 and Dec/21, with no course restrictions. Candidates must have a maximum of two years of experience in their respective areas of training and availability to work in person in São Paulo, São José dos Campos and Guarulhos and the opportunities are for the Tech, Commercial, Marketing, Research & Development and Supply Chain areas .

The program lasts for two years, a period in which trainees carry out rotations, projects, training and development of technical and behavioral skills aimed at developing their leadership. The activities will start in February 2022 and registrations as in the internship program also last until October 8th.

Areas of activity for internship vacancies open to inexperienced candidates by Johnson & Johnson

Supply Chain: structure responsible for operating the entire supply chain of J&J’s businesses, giving life and taking our products to patients, consumers and customers. Including: Planning, Manufacturing, Engineering, Quality, Logistics and more.

Business: are the areas responsible for market positioning strategy, product launch and business decision support, including: Marketing, Market Intelligence, Sales, Research and Development, Medical Affairs, Regulatory Affairs and much more.

Corporate Areas: are the partner areas of J&J’s business and that support our entire operation, they are: Finance, Information Technology, Legal, Purchasing, Compliance and Public Relations.

How to apply

Those interested in applying for the internship and trainee opportunities offered by Johnson & Johnson, described above, should CLICK HERE, to be directed to the company’s website. We wish everyone good luck!