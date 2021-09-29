Jon Jones allegedly assaulted the bride and hit his own head in a vehicle

Jon Jones reportedly hit his own head in the police car when he was arrested for domestic violence. The ‘TMZ’ had access to the police report, in which the fighter is accused of assault for pulling his fiancée, Jessie Moses, by the hair, last Friday (24) in Las Vegas.

The bulletin also reports that evidence of blood was found on Jessie’s shirt and mouth, found with swollen lips. Upon being arrested, Jones was reportedly enraged and hit his head on the front hood of the vehicle. Despite the arrest, Jones posted bail and will face the charges in freedom.

According to Jessie’s testimony, she was asleep when her fiance “didn’t arrive happy” at the hotel room they were staying in after the UFC Hall of Fame party. When asked about the discussion between the two, the woman replied that “it wasn’t very physical, but a little bit.” One of the hotel security guards reported to police that Jessie was found crying and did not want to go back to her room.

Jones denies the assaults. The hearing to evaluate the case is scheduled for October 26, when it will be decided whether the complaint will go ahead or not. According to ‘TMZ’, if Jones’ biological samples are found, he will be formally charged even though Jessie did not want to pursue the complaint.