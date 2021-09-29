Jon Jones Reportedly Pulled Bride by Hair and Hit His Own Head in Las Vegas Police Car | combat

The domestic violence and vehicle damage charge that led to Jon Jones being detained by Las Vegas police on September 24 was further detailed through the police report, obtained from the US website “TMZ”. Jones’ aggression would have been pulling the fiancée, Jessie Moses, by the hair, although there are indications that there could have been more to it than that due to blood marks on her shirt and on her lips, which were swollen. The damage to the vehicle was caused by the fighter headbutting a police vehicle in the act of his arrest.

According to the BO, police were called to the Caesars Palace hotel around 5:08 am on Friday local time to deal with a “domestic disturbance” in one of the rooms, involving a “white woman with bleeding from her nose and mouth” and a “Black man who is a professional MMA fighter”. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers saw Jones walking near the hotel, where they detained him.

According to police officers, Jones was “angry and hit his head on the front hood of the vehicle”, leaving a medium-sized deformation and marks on the paintwork. Later, during interrogation, Jones denied the assault on his fiancee, threatened to sue the police for handcuffing him on the “greatest night of my life” and challenged all the officers to a fight to see if he could keep up with everyone at the same time. time.

The BO also reports that police interviewed Jones’ fiancée Jessie Moses next. She claimed she was asleep when Jones came home from a party. “He wasn’t very happy,” says Moses, and when asked if the discussion “got physical” at some point, she said “not very physical, but a little bit.” Jones reportedly pulled her hair when she tried to leave the room.

The officers noticed that his lip was swollen and bleeding. Moses said he was parched by the local climate. Police also noticed blood marks on his shirt and bed sheets in his room. Detectives even claimed she was nervous about talking about Jones and worried about when he would be released from jail.

The call to the police was made by hotel security. According to the report, Jessie had gone down with her daughters to the hotel’s security booth to ask for an extra room key at 4:30 am – according to Moses’ interrogation, she actually wanted another room, as she didn’t feel safe with Jones. One of the security guards saw the blood on her shirt and asked if she was okay. Jessie reportedly started crying and said she was afraid to go back to her room. She and her youngest daughter reportedly asked the security guard to call the police.

The couple were in Las Vegas accompanied by their three daughters for Jones’ induction into the UFC Hall of Fame for his fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 in 2013. The assault on Moses came hours after the award. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested the fighter at 5:45 am (local time) at the hotel, which is located on the Las Vegas Strip, an area that concentrates the city’s main hotels and casinos.

Jones was detained for less than 24 hours until he paid a R$43,000 bail and was released. He denies having assaulted the woman. The evaluation hearing on the case will take place on October 26, when it will be decided whether the complaint will go ahead or not. Also according to the website, a Las Vegas Judicial Court judge ruled that there was “probable cause” for the arrest, meaning that a “biological sample from the defendant must be submitted to the appropriate forensic laboratory for analysis of genetic markers.”