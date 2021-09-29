Jon Jones speaks for the first time after new confusion: “I will leave alcohol in the past” | combat

Jon Jones spoke for the first time on Tuesday night since becoming involved in yet another controversy outside the Octagon. The fighter was arrested last week on charges of domestic violence and vehicle damage in Las Vegas.

In a post on his social networks, the former UFC champion didn’t talk directly about the accusations and everything that happened, but left a series of messages related to his current moment.

“I have a lot of trauma from drinking alcohol. My brain just can’t handle it anymore. I’m going to leave alcohol in my past forever.”

“Now it’s time to work harder than ever”

“Turning this nightmare into the best thing that ever happened in my life”

“What the devil means to evil, God means to good”

“Back to the rails”

The incident involving the former UFC champion gained more details this Tuesday through the police report, obtained by the American website “TMZ”. Jones’ aggression would have been pulling the fiancée, Jessie Moses, by the hair, although there are indications that there could have been more to it than that due to blood marks on her shirt and on her lips, which were swollen. The damage to the vehicle was caused by the fighter headbutting a police vehicle in the act of his arrest.

The couple were in Las Vegas accompanied by their three daughters for Jones’ induction into the UFC Hall of Fame for his 2013 fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165. The assault came hours after the award. Jones was detained for less than 24 hours until he paid a R$43,000 bail and was released. The evaluation hearing on the case will take place on October 26, when it will be decided whether the complaint will go ahead or not.