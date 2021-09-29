Jorge Jesus: ‘Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Palmeiras would compete for Champions without gaps’

Benfica de Jorge Jesus is playing in the Champions League and will face Barcelona. In an exclusive interview with TNT Sports, the Portuguese spoke about Flamengo’s moment, which faces another Barcelona this Wednesday, Guayaquil, for the Libertadores semifinal and stated that the club would dispute the Champions League without much difference.

The coach also spoke about Galo and Palmeiras, and said that these three teams, which are the main ones in Brazil at the moment, could compete in the Champions League ‘like Benfica’.

Including the one I worked with and know better, currently Flamengo, Galo and Palmeiras. The three are teams that would dispute the Champions, as Benfica is playing, without a big gap. (…) The great teams in Brazil have nothing to lose to the great teams in Europe”

Flamengo decides a place for the final of the Libertadores da América next Wednesday (29), against Barcelona de Guayaquil, Ecuador. The duel is scheduled to take place at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). Rubro-Negro has the advantage, as they won the first leg 2-0 at Maracanã. If they score a goal in Guayaquil, the opponent will have to score four times to eliminate the Brazilians.

Benfica, on the other hand, will face Barcelona in the Champions League group stage, also on Wednesday (29), at 4 pm (GMT), at Estádio da Luz, in a game that you can watch live on HBO Max.