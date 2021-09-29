Jorge Jesus says Flamengo would compete in the Champions League: ‘There is no big gap’ | Flamengo

Jorge Jesus says Flamengo would compete in the Champions LeaguePhoto: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

Rio – In an exclusive interview with TNT Sports, Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus raised Flamengo’s morale before the club’s dispute for a new place in the Libertadores final. Current Benfica coach, Jesus commented on Flamengo’s moment before the match against Barcelona on Wednesday, in Ecuador, and stated that the club would compete in the Champions League on equal terms with the European teams. The coach said that Palmeiras and Atlético-MG would also have chances.

“Including the one I worked with and know better, currently Flamengo, Galo and Palmeiras. The three are teams that would dispute the Champions, as Benfica is playing, without a big gap. (…) The great teams in Brazil are not they have nothing to lose to the big teams in Europe,” said Jesus, who left Flamengo in 2020 to lead Benfica.