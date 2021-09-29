José de Abreu confesses error and asks the deputy’s forgiveness after attack

José de Abreu apologized to Tabata Amaral after sharing a post that incites violence against the deputy. The Globo actor said he was wrong and stated that he will recant on the case.

In an interview with the channel Fala, Lola, Fala, on Youtube, Abreu declared that his life is full of mistakes. “I was wrong. My life is full of mistakes, and one of the things I’ve learned is that when you’re too critical, you have to learn to make a self-criticism“, commented.

“I’m going to write a letter to Tabata, on video. I will write an apology for her. I will propose a political attitude. This fact happened Saturday before last. On Sunday, it was that cancellation thing”, said the veteran.

“What I would like to discuss is that this is a daily deconstruction that we have to do against racism, homophobia, misogyny, sexism. Can I speak ill of my mother? Or how is a woman machismo? My mother was sexist, racist“, Abreu recalled.

The 75-year-old actor, who is in the cast of the next soap opera of Globo’s nine, Um Lugar ao Sol, said that even walked away from advice given by the mother.

“I was raised in an extremely fascist environment. When my father died, in 1955, we went through a battle, but she was a fighter. She was not a moral person. And very early on, I realized I had to walk away from my mother’s advice.“, he stated.

José de Abreu and the controversy with Tabata Amaral

The controversy began in early September, when Abreu shared on his Twitter profile a post considered sexist and violent against Tabata Amaral. After that, the deputy said that she would go to court to take the “appropriate measures”.

“José de Abreu reposted a message that said he would punch me until he was arrested. Simply for disagreeing with my ideas. Unfortunately, machismo is very present, very violent and tries to silence us”, she told CNN.

“We go forward denouncing crimes like these, so I took the appropriate legal measures against these two people who threatened me with physical aggression”, completed Tabata Amaral at the time.

“Of course disagreement bothers, but in my case it’s seen as disobedience by a girl who doesn’t salute just because it’s always been like that, just because some people are used to bossing“, she declared about José de Abreu’s attitude.