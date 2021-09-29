Juliette realizes her dream of singing with Ivete in ‘Música Boa’; see exclusive excerpt! | good live music

The long-awaited meeting between Ivete Sangalo and Juliette will happen. And it’s today, starting at 8pm, in the last episode of the special season of ‘good live music‘. To close with a flourish, mainha invited, in addition to the ‘TVZ’ presenter, Claudia Leitte, Alexandre Pires, Majur and Hiran. We can look forward to a night of great performances!
But, while the program doesn’t start, we’ve already released a spoiler of what will happen later: Ivete and Juliette, close together, singing the classic ‘Foams in the Wind’ ❤ Check it out!
Ivete and Juliette sing together at ‘Música Boa’ rehearsals
See photos exclusive directly from the tests:
Juliette, Ivete Sangalo and Claudia Leitte — Photo: Multishow
Juliette at the Música Boa Ao Vivo rehearsal — Photo: Multishow
Juliette at the Música Boa Ao Vivo rehearsal — Photo: Multishow
Juliette and Mari Gonzalez at Música Boa — Photo: Matheus Thierry
Claudia Leitte at the Música Boa rehearsal — Photo: Matheus Thierry
Alexandre Pires at the Música Boa rehearsal — Photo: Matheus Thierry
Look who’s behind the scenes of today’s show: Jonas went to make a surprise for Mari Gonzalez!
Mari and Jonas backstage at Música Boa — Photo: Matheus Thierry
Hold! There are still many more emotions out there!