Juliette realizes her dream of singing with Ivete in ‘Música Boa’; see exclusive excerpt! | good live music

The long-awaited meeting between Ivete Sangalo and Juliette will happen. And it’s today, starting at 8pm, in the last episode of the special season of ‘good live music‘. To close with a flourish, mainha invited, in addition to the ‘TVZ’ presenter, Claudia Leitte, Alexandre Pires, Majur and Hiran. We can look forward to a night of great performances!