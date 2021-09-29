‘Jurassic Park’ themed hamburger shop opens in SP with four meter dinosaurs – 28/09/2021 – Restaurants

There is a scene from the first “Jurassic Park: The Dinosaur Park” where the characters sit at the table to eat while talking about the park in the movie and the dinosaurs that live there. Now, almost 30 years after the debut of Steven Spielberg’s classic, it will be possible to do more or less that in São Paulo.

Jurassic Park Burger Restaurant, a hamburger shop inspired by the movie franchise about dinos, opens its doors on Thursday, April 30, with life-size replicas of prehistoric animals.

The decor makes references to the first dinos movie, released in 1993 and available on Netflix, and mixes dinosaurs with themed foods. The house was created by Renan Pizii, director of Iron Studios, a company that makes luxury collectible toys. He says the idea came when the brand created a copy of the tyrannosaurus rex from “Jurassic Park” for the 2017 Comic Con Experience, an event he is one of the founders of.

“I’m in love with ‘Jurassic Park’ and I was thinking that I needed to find a way to expose that T. rex this way. Talking to Universal, the idea of ​​building a restaurant came up”, he says. The project began to be designed in 2018, but the pandemic ended up delaying the opening of the space, which was expected to open its doors last year. The delay in the works and the increase in cases of Covid-19 in São Paulo meant that the hamburger shop had to wait until this month to start operating.

For children, the main attraction are the three life-size dinosaurs — a tyrannosaurus rex, about four meters tall, a Velociraptor it is a Dilophosaurus, species that participate in the first “Jurassic Park” and that show their faces, teeth and claws in the restaurant as well.​

Pizii says that the cafeteria staff had access to images of the project used by Stan Winston, responsible for bringing the dinosaurs to life in the first film, to create the tyrannosaur. “With these photos, we created the T. rex using the same creative process as Winston and Spielberg in 1992”, he explains. The restaurant’s dinosaur is the same one used at the 2017 CCXP. The statues are made with a variety of materials, such as resin, fiber, foam and metal structures.

Upside down in front of the dinosaur is also a replica of the car used in the movie, in which the characters stroll through the park. To complete the decoration, there are paintings with illustrations of dinosaurs on the walls and a model that reproduces the scene from the feature film in which the tyrannosaurus steps into the car.

In the field of gastronomy, the command is in the hands of businessman Fábio Moon, who is also behind the Fat Cow hamburger. On the menu, there are classic options, such as the x-salad, which costs R$27, or the Vegan Burger, made with a plant-based hamburger and vegan cheese, sold for R$34. public are the themes — the Jurassic Park Burger (R$ 37), for example, takes hamburgers, cheese, lettuce, white onion and pickles.

Another option is the T-Rex Finger, a portion of chicken wings stuffed and glazed with a sweet and sour sauce that costs R$ 18. For dessert, a tip is to order Jurassic Egg, a choux cream that imitates a dinosaur egg — the sweet costs R$17.

The restaurant will open its doors in the south side of São Paulo in a new gastronomic complex. The Jurassic Burger is on the ground floor of the building, while a Japanese restaurant called Go Sushi Restaurant and Alto Cucina, an Italian house, will occupy the upper floors. Both should only start working in the next few months.

The space will also have a store, where items from “Jurassic Park” will be sold, such as t-shirts, key chains and pillows, as well as other collectible products, such as Marvel toys.

Visits to the hamburger shop must be scheduled. According to the company, the link to this will be published on their social networks later this Tuesday (28). Reservations will already be open for Thursday (30), the opening day, and also for the month of October.

The cafeteria has a capacity of 170 people, but for the time being only 110 visitors will be able to enter it. The house says it will offer delivery in the future, but does not set a deadline. To visit the space in person, it is necessary to wear a mask, maintain social distance and follow all safety rules.