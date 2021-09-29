Lack of fuel in the UK causes queues and rising prices

London gas station warns it’s out of fuel, 27 September. Lack of drivers and supplies for fear of shortages led to fuel shortages at UK service stations| Photo: EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The UK is facing a fuel crisis that has left stations in major cities with no supplies and has urged the government to put the military on standby to transport the product if the problem escalates.

The reduction in truck drivers that occurred after Brexit was compounded by the suspension of driver’s license tests during the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, impacting the entire supply chain, according to Reuters.

The country’s transport minister on Tuesday called for drivers to stop going to gas stations to fill bottles with fuel, while many Britons, fearful of running out of fuel, have been queuing at gas stations or driving for hours to find a place to refuel your tanks.

Dozens of service stations have posted notices saying they are out of gas or diesel, local media reports. More than two-thirds of British gas stations ran out of fuel stocks on Monday, the fourth day of the crisis.

The government of the United Kingdom has ordered truck drivers in the Armed Forces to be ready to transport fuel to stations if the crisis caused by the lack of product to the population gets worse.

Military drivers – who will undergo emergency training – will transport gasoline to stations “where it is most needed and to give greater assurance that fuel supplies remain robust,” the government said in a statement.

The Minister of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, made the demand to the British Armed Forces hours after the government said it “did not intend” to use, “for the time being”, the military to alleviate the lack of transporters in the sector.

“If necessary, the use of military personnel will provide the supply chain with additional capacity as a temporary measure to help alleviate pressures caused by localized spikes in fuel demand,” Kwarteng said in the government statement.

According to The Times, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already issued a formal order to train 150 soldiers to transport gasoline, 80 of whom should be ready for action before the end of this week.

Meanwhile, the average price of a liter of gasoline rose to 1,366 pounds on Sunday, the highest since September 2013, according to the RAC group of automotive services. The group also said that a small number of dealers are taking advantage of the situation to raise prices.

The crisis is also affecting the British healthcare system. One of London’s biggest hospitals, the University College Hospital, had to postpone consultations for several cancer patients due to the fuel supply crisis, reported British newspaper The Guardian. The consultations of patients who would be transported by the hospital’s non-emergency transport service had to be rescheduled, at a time when care for these patients is already suffering the impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The British Medical Association warned on Tuesday that health professionals cannot “spend two or three hours waiting to fill their tanks” and urged the government to guarantee access to essential workers. Association vice president David Wrigley said today in an interview with Times Radio that health workers “get into their cars nervously, looking at the gas gauge, and wondering if they’ll have enough to get through their workday.” .

Companies predict a return to normality in the coming days

The main oil companies operating in the UK predicted on Monday that fuel demand in the country should return to normal in the coming days, after increasing fears of shortages due to the closure of some gas stations due to lack of freight.

In a joint statement, companies such as BP, Shell and Esso stated that as “many cars now have more gas than usual”, demand has changed, but “it should return to normal soon”. This, according to the companies, “will ease the pressure” on the posts.

“We call on everyone to buy the fuel they would normally buy,” asked the oil companies, who also urged the population not to give in to the panic that has caused long lines at many gas stations in recent days.

In the note, the companies highlighted that there is a lot of fuel in refineries and terminals in the UK and that they are working with the government to ensure transport.

Since last Thursday, when BP announced it was closing some of its stations because it couldn’t transport the fuel, stations across the UK have been registering long lines for refueling.

UK Environment Secretary George Eustice told BBC television today that the most important thing is for people to buy petrol as they normally would. “There is no shortage. There has been some shortage of transporters that carry fuel, but very punctual,” he guaranteed.