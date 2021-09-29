Largest beverage industry in Brazil increases beer prices

After meat, rice, beans and milk, now it’s time for beer to go up in price. The Ambev brewery, owner of brands such as Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Bohemia and Stella Artois, has just increased the price of the drink.

According to Folha de São Paulo, as of this Friday (1st), there will be an increase of 5% to 6% in draft beer and beers, including disposable packaging. Other press releases to which the report had access speak of transfers from this Monday (27) or from Saturday (2).

Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants) confirms the price increase and states that the readjustment should come in line with the inflation accumulated in the last 12 months, around 10%.

Questioned by Folha, Ambev stated, through its press office, that this is a natural increase, which occurs every year. The company claims that there was an adjustment last year, even in the midst of the most critical period of the pandemic, with part of the bars and restaurants closed. But in this case, the increase did not reach the returnable packaging, says the brewery.

Now, the increase is widespread, for various packages and brands. Ambev did not inform, however, what the range of adjustments. He just said that the readjustments have been taking place “in the last few weeks”.