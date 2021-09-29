Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano reaches the sea in La Palma

The lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano reached the Atlantic Ocean this night, in La Palma, in the Canary Islands. Images of the TV Canary they showed magma expelled by the volcano reaching the sea eight days after the eruption began. The arrival of lava in the ocean was already expected, since the volcano has entered a new eruptive phase in recent hours that has produced a large river of lava more fluid and less viscous with faster movement.

A two-kilometer perimeter has been isolated by land and sea due to lava entering the ocean that can produce explosions and emission of toxic gases. The risk, however, experts say, is only in areas very close to the magma’s contact with the ocean and not across the entire island.

〰 The lava goes to the sea in Tazacorte following a route that has not caused any personal loss ➡️ It is important to follow the recommendations and respect the confinement in nearby areas 〰 The security of the people is our priority

#MásFuertesQueElVolcán pic.twitter.com/zT8Pkqhbg0 — Cabildo de La Palma (@CabLaPalma) September 28, 2021

🔴 #EruptionLaPalma

📢 #Advice #PEVOLCA ➡️ La lava has reached the sea. If you find yourself outside, look for a safe place from which to retreat. pic.twitter.com/G0b7n8XMxt — 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) September 28, 2021

The attention of the press and the authorities had been focused for days on the arrival of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the ocean. The first images of magma at sea, as expected, end up being impressive and already dominate the social networks in Spain this Tuesday.

The Maritime Captaincy of the #DGMM confirms that on the 00.00 hours peninsular la lava de la #EruptionLaPalma has played the sea. As foreseen, the contact has taken place in the northern area of ​​Playa de Los Guirres. 🌋 pic.twitter.com/mbUXb6ouGG — Ministerio Transportes, Movilidad y A. Urbana (@mitmagob) September 28, 2021

La Colada reaches the sea. Image taken from the Ramón Margalef oceanographic bouquet. pic.twitter.com/gQGoKfkwig — Instituto Español de Oceanografía (@IEOoceanografia) September 28, 2021

We observe directly the advance of the lavas up to the foot of the coastal cliff that comes from the glued on the volcan of La Palma. An impressive deposit of more than 50 m in height is being generated.#VulcanaIII_0921 @IEOoceanography pic.twitter.com/jpRn9JIQ4G — Marine Geosciences (IEO) (@gemar_ieo) September 28, 2021

The latest data from Copernicus System, based on satellite monitoring, point to 686 buildings affected by the volcano’s eruption, 589 destroyed and 97 damaged. There are 22.2 kilometers of roads affected or totally destroyed. The lava flows cover a total of 258 hectares, a size comparable to 315 football fields.

the spokesperson for the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute (Involcan), David Calvo believes that the volcano of La Palma has entered an effusive phase. This means there will be fewer explosions and the main cone will have less prominence. Thus, the expulsion of the lava, which is now more viscous, is concentrated in a mouth that is outside the cone. The new lava is of the Hawaiian type, more fluid and with greater movement capacity, he said.

The new lava river comes out of a small crater that emits less ash and less pyroclasts than the main emitting center and although it is difficult for it to form its own cone, it emits an “impressive” lava jet, Involcan said. In that eruptive mouth there was always more fluid lava, however since the end of Monday she started vomiting lava non-stop. The fact that lava is more fluid makes it more capable of moving and occupying land, and because it is less dense and fast, it facilitates its arrival at the sea.

The eruption is the first in La Palma since October 1971, when the Teneguia volcano spewed lava for three weeks. La Palma, with 85,000 inhabitants, is one of the eight islands in the Canary Islands. At its closest point to Africa, it is 100 kilometers from Morocco. The Canaries are 460 kilometers from Madeira Island, in Portugal, and 1,428 kilometers from Sal Island, in Cape Verde.

Volcanic activity in the southern part of the island of La Palma has lasted at least 125,000 years and formed the volcano known as Cumbre Vieja, or also simply as Dorsal Sur. Despite being different structures, Cumbre Vieja may be part of the Taburiente volcano. The Cumbre Vieja erupted in 1971, 1949, 1712, 1677, 1646 and 1585.

It is the most active volcano in the Canary Islands. Eruptions occurred at intervals of 20-60 years. The exception was the remarkable 237-year dormancy between 1712 and 1949. Scientists speculate that the massive six-year eruption on the neighboring island of Lanzarote in 1730 induced a long dormancy at Cumbre Vieja of more than two centuries until 1949.