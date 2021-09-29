Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano touches the sea in the Canaries | World

the volcano lava Cumbre Vieja touched this Tuesday (28) the Atlantic sea, informed the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan) in a statement. The volcano erupted on Sunday (19) and has since left a trail of destruction in the Spanish archipelago.

Experts warn that the rapid cooling of lava when it comes into contact with ocean water is a concern because it can release toxic gases laden with hydrochloric acid. So far, there is no record of deaths or injuries due to volcanic activity on the island.

According to the Civil Defense, more than 6,000 people had to leave their homes. More than 600 buildings, in addition to about 20km of streets and roads were affected by the lava flowing for ten days. Images taken with a drone reveal the destruction on the island (see the video below).

Earlier, the government of Spain declared that the area of ​​the erupting volcano on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, is a “catastrophe zone”, with this, the country will allocate 10.5 million euros (about R$ 67 million) for urgent housing measures and assistance to the displaced.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) of Spain once again issued a warning for new explosions after the volcano of Cumbre Vieja reduced its activity on Monday (27). According to the Spanish government agency, the ash cloud reached 7,000 meters.

“IGN continues to monitor the activity and has reinforced its presence on the island,” the institute said in a statement.

The Canaries are a Spanish territory in the Atlantic Ocean, an archipelago formed by eight islands. La Palma is one of them and has about 83,000 inhabitants.

