Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano touches the sea; situation can be dangerous

Toxic gases and ‘projectiles’ can be released from the encounter; Spain’s government promises money to help the displaced

Angel Medina G. / EFE There are no records of deaths or injuries from the eruption, but 600 buildings were destroyed



the lava of eruption of volcano Cumbre Vieja, located in the Canary Islands, territory of Spain at the Atlantic Ocean, touched the sea on Tuesday, 28th. The eruption began on Sunday, 19th, and left a trail of destruction on the island of La Palma, which could be aggravated by the encounter with sea water: the situation could cause waves of boiling water and create “projectiles” with the solidified material, besides releasing toxic gases laden with hydrochloric acid. Because of this, navigation at the site has changed, with changes to the maritime exclusion zone.

According to the Spanish Civil Defense, no one has been killed or injured so far. However, more than 600 buildings, in addition to 20km of roads and streets were affected by the lava. The Spanish government has declared the volcano area a ‘catastrophe zone’ and will allocate the country to 10.5 million euros (R$ 66.5 million) for urgent housing measures and help for the displaced. Spain’s National Geographic Institute issued a warning for further explosions even after the volcano eased on Monday, and said it had reinforced its presence on the island. According to the agency, the ash cloud reached seven thousand meters in height.