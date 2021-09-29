Lava reaches the sea and La Palma has a warning about toxic gases

The lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, located on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands (Spain) reached the sea this Tuesday (28) and inspires preventive care regarding the emission of toxic gases, explosions and waves of boiling water. Local authorities evacuated residents living near the banana plantation area, where, among other components, ammonia and boron trichloride were checked.

The eruption, so far, has been stronger than last week, when magmatic activity began. There is fear that part of the toxic gas emitted in the region will reach other countries.

On its way to the sea, the magma even promoted the burning of crops, fertilizers and plastic materials, causing a toxic cloud. However, the emission has already been stopped and the material has been diluted in the atmosphere. According to the EFE agency, there was no danger for the region’s residents.

According to the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan), the current eruption, Hawaiian or effusive, has behaved in a fluid way since reactivation this Monday. Cumbre Vieja even took a 10-hour break in lava emission, but it is already heavily evicted again on this ninth day.

After the interval, the volcano began to emit a greater volume of ash, reaching an estimated 10 million cubic meters, according to thermographic measurements. The cloud caused by it already reaches 7 km in height. An alert was issued to the Spanish civil aviation agency. On the other hand, the sulfur emission level dropped to 567 tons per day.

So far, 686 buildings have been affected by the lava, with 589 being totally destroyed. In addition, 258 hectares were devastated. The data were provided by the Copernicus satellite monitoring system.

The government of Spain declared La Palma a catastrophe zone and approved aid of 10.5 million euros (BRL 66.4 million) for the region, aimed at the purchase of houses, in addition to other essential items. This is the first phase of financial support, which will be followed by a reconstruction plan, with the repair and restoration of damage to houses, road infrastructure, for the agricultural sector, forestry areas, promotion of tourism, among others.

