lava reaches the sea and toxic gases worry







Lava from the volcano of La Palma reaches the Atlantic Ocean Photo: EPA / BBC News Brazil

The lava from the volcano on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands (Spain), reached the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday night (28), about nine days after it erupted.

Images shown on television stations and social networks show a river of lava falling off a cliff into seawater and producing a large cloud of smoke.

Specialists from the Spanish Institute of Oceanography who follow the advance of the lava live say that “an impressive sediment of more than 50 meters high is being generated” and that it continues to grow.

This event, which was already worrying the authorities, forced the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca) to ask residents of neighboring neighborhoods not to leave their homes.

“When lava reaches the sea, closure must be strictly followed,” said Miguel Angel Morcuende, director of the Pevolca Response Committee. In addition, the exclusion perimeter on the coast was also expanded to prevent people from approaching the area.

Starting on September 27, before the lava’s imminent arrival in the ocean, authorities determined the confinement of three coastal cities. In several areas of the coastal town of Tazacorte, residents were also told not to leave their homes.

health risks

All these preventive measures were adopted because, when coming into contact with salt water, lava from a volcano such as La Palma can generate “explosions and emission of harmful gases”, according to specialists and authorities.

“When magma touches the sea, large columns of water vapor form because much of the sea water turns to steam. This is due to the great thermal contrast between the two: lava has a temperature of more than 900°C, while the water is around 23°C,” explained José Mangas, professor of geology at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, to BBC News World (BBC service in Spanish). “But as water contains chlorides, sulfates, carbonates, fluorine and iodine (among other things), toxic gases also volatilize.”

These gases can cause irritation to the skin, eyes and respiratory tract.

It is also feared that parts of the coast could collapse as volcanic lava passes through and cause explosions.

Since the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on September 19, lava has destroyed hundreds of homes and banana plantations. More than 6,000 people needed to be evacuated.

Faced with the devastation, the Spanish government declared La Palma a “disaster zone”, which will allow the transfer of the equivalent of R$67 million to the island in order to provide housing for the people who need it.

But demand for resources is set to increase sharply, as experts estimate the eruption could last weeks or months, but not years.

“Most eruptions on the planet’s surface last between one and six months. In the case of La Palma, the last eruptions lasted between three weeks and three months. In this one, similar behavior is to be expected,” said researcher José Manuel Pacheco , director of the Institute for Research in Volcanology and Risk Assessment of the University of Azores, in Portugal, to BBC News Brazil.

What happens after a rash?

Until now, lava from the volcano of La Palma invaded houses, burned vegetation and destroyed everything in front of them. Part has just arrived in the Atlantic Ocean. But what happens next?

“After the eruption, the region affected by the lava is like rock, like the ‘lunar’ environment. All the vegetation is burned, the structures destroyed”, says geologist Hugo Cássio Rocha, a professor at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, in Brazil. “In the short term, the site is, yes, unusable. With the passage of time, the rock [de formação vulcânica], which is very porous, weathers, ‘rots’ and turns into soil. How long this occurs depends on the ambient temperature and local rainfall.”

According to researcher José Manuel Pacheco, from the University of the Azores (Portugal), “in the case of thick lavas such as those from the eruption of the volcano in La Palma, which are 10 to 12 meters long, it will be very difficult to rebuild on them”, already that there would be stability problems in buildings, soil functions and even the connection to infrastructure such as water, electricity and sewage.





Areas directly affected by volcanic lava are unlikely to have any further construction in the coming years Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

If magma flows are intense, cooling can take months. And there is also the presence of toxic gases.

“There are tons of gases expelled by the volcano, including carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide”, explains geologist and volcanologist Carla Barreto, a professor at the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE). “In amounts above the acceptable limit in the atmosphere, they become harmful to people in these regions, causing physical and mental effects.”

There is also a risk of new eruptions, earthquakes and problems caused by the ash released by the volcano.

On the other hand, a soil of volcanic origin is usually very fertile, as the expelled material ends up bringing a rich wealth of mineral salts, in a process of “natural replenishment of soil nutrients”, according to Barreto.

This process can take a few years, if the ground was “only” hit by the ash, or thousands of years, if it was covered by dried lava and turned into rocks.

This fertility is the main reason why many human populations are living in regions where in the past there was volcanic activity. But, as it turns out, the positive side effects of the rash can take many, many years to be felt.