Lawyer appoints Bolsonaro and Prevent Senior as partners in the death scheme – 28/09/2021

Prevent Senior and the Bolsonaro government were partners in a death scheme. This is what reinforces the testimony of lawyer Bruna Morato, who represents 12 doctors who worked for the company, at Covid’s CPI, on Tuesday (28).

She pointed out that the health plan, accused of using human beings as guinea pigs in unauthorized experiments and of altering patient records and death certificates to remove covid-19 as a cause, was a key piece in the Brazilian government’s policy to try to convince the population to return to normality even with the mortality brought by the pandemic.

After all, pills of ineffective covid-19 drugs like chloroquine, ivermectin and azithromycin would protect everyone. A deadly lie.

This policy, according to Morato, was in line with the interests of the Ministry of Economy, which needed a “scientific” justification in order to avoid closing activities and preventing a retraction in GDP and employment. It was sought, then, to build these useless pills for the disease as a magical elixir.

The scheme was brokered by the so-called Parallel Office of the Ministry of Health, headed by deniers such as doctors Nise Yamaguchi, Paolo Zanotto and Anthony Wong. The latter even died of covid despite the use of “early treatment”. According to the complaints, the medical record was manipulated by Prevent Senior to avoid damage to the image of these drugs.

Bolsonaro and Health Ministers Eduardo Pazuello and Marcelo Queiroga have always stated that they could not go against doctors’ autonomy in prescribing hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. But the health plan did it for them. According to Bruna Morato, health professionals were required to prescribe the “covid kit”. Sometimes the prescription arrived ready-made from above.

The company is also the target of investigations by the Public Ministry and the Civil Police on account of the complaints.

Abominable techniques of the health plan were useful to Bolsonaro’s narrative

Prevent Senior, with its manipulated experiments and techniques that could almost have been adopted by Josef Mengele, the Nazi executioner, ended up guaranteeing justification for the use of these remedies on a large scale. So much so that Bolsonaro and his sons used the manipulated data about their effectiveness to push people onto the streets.

And, in a way, they still use it. His speech at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly surprised by defending chloroquine as a way out of covid-19. He said that history will still prove him right. In fact, if he suffers the same fate as leaders who played God, history will land him in jail.

And it wasn’t the only time Brazilians were made from “kit covid” guinea pigs without their consent. On more than one occasion, the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), complained that the Bolsonaro government did this to the manauaras using the TrateCov application, which pushed the medicine instead of sending oxygen to the city.

If I hadn’t sabotaged social isolation measures, promoted useless medicines, fought the use of masks and denied contracts for the purchase of vaccines last year, the pandemic would have been shorter, we would not have 600,000 deaths and the economy would have returned to one (almost ) normal much earlier, with less unemployment, less hunger, less poverty.

Journalists have warned of this economic connection and have been heavily attacked by the Hate Cabinet as a result. An indication that there are facts that Bolsonaro does not want to be made public.

The presence of the lawyer Bruna Morato comes after allegations of a dossier of doctors and former doctors of the company being sent to the CPI and disclosed, on the 16th, by Guilherme Balza, from GloboNews.

Nine patients died during the experiment conducted by the health plan – six had taken hydroxychloroquine, two had not and there was no information about one case. But its authors only mentioned two deaths that were unrelated to covid or the drug. In other words, the deaths would have been hidden to manipulate results.

Even after the Ministry of Health recognized that the products had no effect, the company continued to prescribe them. It is cheaper to give a pill than to keep it on a respirator. How much the health plan gained with this push therapy and what are the damages to the health of its clients in the face of practices such as removing people from the ICU and leaving them with only the medicines are open doubts.

Bolsonaro has been the main poster boy for chloroquine. The president, who is a doctor who graduated from the University of WhatsApp, did not demonstrate that he cares if Brazilians died with their prescription, they just returned to the streets misled by the promise of early, cheap and fast treatment. For him, lives remain a detail on the long road to his re-election.