Lawyer criticizes “palliative treatment” of Prevent: “Evolution to death”

The lawyer Bruna Morato, which represents lawyers who filed a dossier against the Prevent Senior, commented, in testimony to Covid’s CPI, O “palliative treatment” offered by the company to hospitalized patients with the disease.

Last week, the director of Prevent, Pedro Batista, admitted that the operator changed the classification of patients with Covid 14 days after infection. In the case of patients admitted to ICUs, the deadline was 21 days.

After the period, they could be removed from the intensive care units and subjected to “palliative treatment”, which consisted of applying sedatives to “easing the suffering”.

Bruna Morato stated that patients were waiting for death.

“I’ve heard reports from doctors saying that non-chronic patients who were affected by Covid-19, with severe acute respiratory syndrome, went to the emergency room and, due to their age, the family received the following guidance: ‘Your father is very weak. Intubation is a very invasive procedure. You have two options: one is to opt for the most invasive treatment, and the other is to opt for the comfort measures, palliative treatment’. This patient, unfortunately, it was connected to a morphine pump, did not receive adequate treatment and progressed to death.”