Lease contract that expires in October will have a 25% readjustment – News

Indicator responsible for the readjustment of most rental contracts in force in Brazil, the IGP-M (General Price Index – Market) fell 0.64% in September, according to data released this Wednesday (29) by the FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas).

With the negative variation, which represents a deceleration in relation to the 0.66% advance of the index in August, the “rent inflation” accumulates an increase of 24.86% in the last 12 months. The percentage will be used as a reference to readjust the leases due in the month of October. In the first nine months of the year, the IGP-M accumulates an increase of 16%.

In practice, tenants who currently pay a rent of R$1,250 will have to pay R$1,560.75 (+R$310.75) to continue living in the same property in the coming months. To avoid weight in your pocket, experts recommend the renegotiation with homeowner.

The coordinator of the FGV price index, André Braz, explains that the lower pace of the index in recent months was influenced by the 21.74% drop in the price of ore. “Without iron ore, the IGP-M would have increased by 2.37% in August and 1.21% in September,” he says.

The final result of the indicator in the month occurred with increases in the Consumer Price Index (1.19%) and the National Construction Cost Index (0.56%). On the other hand, the Broad Producer Price Index retreated 1.21% in the period.

Adjustment by IPCA

Given the difference between the IGP-M and the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), some real estate companies already started to use official inflation to readjust the new rental contracts. The theme is defended by a group of entities that represent retailers from different segments that filed a lawsuit in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in favor of the change.

A proposal for change by deputy Vinicius Carvalho (Republicanos-SP) was also presented to the Chamber, but collides with the interests of shopping malls, finance companies that manage real estate funds and the federal government.

The assessment against the change considers the change as “undue interference by the state” in the economy. For the group, the use of the IPCA for adjustments would cause a lot of legalization, which would terminate a large part of the contracts and raise the average price of leases.

The calculation of the IGP-M takes into account the variation in the prices of goods and services, as well as raw materials used in agricultural, industrial and civil construction production. Therefore, the variation is different from that presented by official inflation, which calculates prices based on a basket of goods determined for families with income of up to 40 minimum wages.