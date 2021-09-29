Lipe Ribeiro opens the game about intimate moments with Anitta: ‘Um tractor’ | celebrities

Instagram/Reproduction Anitta and Lipe Ribeiro

Influencer Lipe Ribeiro, who participated in “On Vacation with Ex Brasil” and in “A Fazenda 12”, revealed during an interview with “Link Podcast” details of his quick relationship with Anitta, his sex life and the end of his engagement with There Burihan.

In a conversation with Fabíola Gadelha, Lipe Ribeiro recalled his involvement with the singer Anitta in early 2021. Lipe was asked about the intimate moment with the singer and opened the game. “Has there ever been a woman who thought ‘damn, this woman is a tractor!’?” asked Fabiola. “Yes,” replied Lipe. “Was it Anitta?” Fabiola insisted. “Also,” handed the former pawn, who assumed he was embarrassed.

The relationship with Anitta did not take off, but Lipe – who is single – confirmed that the two are still friends. “She’s an amazing person. I’m still in contact today, she’s a wonderful person. I’ve already told her, she was the turning point in my life. Not in anything about work, about a person. It had happened a month ago, I was living my grief and she sent me the direct to participate in her reality show. On the first day, it happened [deles ficarem]”, remembered.

During the conversation, Lipe Ribeiro also stated that he had already fulfilled all his sexual desires and told an unusual one. “I’ve done it all. Man, I’ve had sex with seven people. It’s crazy, right? It always happens. [medo de doença], but we take care. I did everything,” explained Lipe.

Lipe Ribeiro was engaged to Yá Burihan and discovered a betrayal in January of this year. Afterwards, the influencer had an affair with Maju Mazalli, former participant of “De Vacation with Ex Brasil Celebs”.

