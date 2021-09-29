Lipe Ribeiro reveals details of group sex and would make OnlyFans

The businessman and digital influencer Lipe Ribeiro was this Tuesday’s guest on the Link Podcast, presented on YouTube by journalist Fabíola Gadelha.

In the chat with ‘Rabo de Arraia’, he spoke of the most varied subjects – personal and professional – and recalled his passage through the reality shows “On Vacation with the Ex” (MTV) and “The Farm” (Record TV).

“I made a lot of reality shows, but I do not regret it. Today I am more moderate. In reality shows I was exaggerated, but now I’m more behaved. I’ve already been called back to “On Vacation with the Ex,” but I don’t think it’s for me anymore,” he admitted.

The boldness with which he became known in his appearances on the small screen, in fact, is the same attitude that the handsome 29-year-old takes off the screen. Asked by Fabíola about what sexual desire he would like to fulfill, the boy was categorical.

I’ve done them all. I’ve really done it all. Dude, I already had sex to seven! Crazy, right?

However, unlike other celebrities who are more ‘out of the way’, he confesses that he would not have the courage to open an account, for example, on the OnlyFans platform, with more ‘liberal’ content. “I don’t have OnlyFans and I won’t do it. That’s too much. I’ve had so much sex on television. We can leave this privacy alone,” she jokes.

Powerful show

The relationship with Anitta, of course, was also discussed between Lipe and Gadelha. The two got involved behind the scenes of the reality show “Ilha”, conceived by the singer herself and broadcast exclusively over the internet.

“[Anitta] is an amazing, wonderful person. I still have contact today. I already told her, she was the turning point in my life. It’s a person who inspires you. It added a lot to my life,” he melted.

The chemistry between them was so great that the affair continued even after the end of the program. In another moment of the chat, he confirmed that Anitta was one of the women who most impressed him sexually.

“It went on for a while, well into Off thus. We traveled together, went out together too… But she went to live in Miami and is still there today! Ouch, [depois disso], never. We talk to each other sometimes, there’s a lot of affection,” says the handsome 29-year-old.