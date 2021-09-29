Lipe Ribeiro says that his affair with Anitta was ‘a key turn’ in his life

Digital influencer Lipe Ribeiro spoke, during a podcast, about his brief affair with Anitta. “We spent hours talking and the idea hit a lot. I said: ‘it’s going to happen, it’s going to shit’. Then it happened, it leaked… I didn’t even want to see it”, he said.

“It went on for a while, well off. It continued for a long time, that she stayed in Rio, then we traveled together, we went abroad together too, but she went to live in Miami and is still there today. There, never again. We talk to each other sometimes, there’s a lot of affection. She is a love person, she talking about work is someone who inspires you. He is a person who has added a lot to my life. She is very wonderful”, said the influencer.

“[Anitta] is an amazing person. I have the contact until today, he is a wonderful person. I already told her, she was the turning point in my life. Not in anything about work, about people at all”, he explained.

Still, he doesn’t think romance can come back. “We never labeled it, we caught on. We know their minds, they are both very open-minded. Sure that when she comes back we should meet at a party, maybe we’ll stay and if not too, great, the friendship you kept is what matters. They are very different lives”, he said.

“I really like Larissa, not Anitta. What I liked the most was when it was me and her with no one around. That woman has to be studied, she is different from everything else and she really deserves to be where she is”, he concluded.

