Lira blames state taxes for fuel prices and promises to guide project on ICMS | Policy

the president of Chamber , Arthur Lira (PP-AL), he said, in a speech with the president Jair Bolsonaro , that “no one can take it anymore dollar and fuel In line with Bolsonaro’s speech, Lira argued that part of the blame on the price charged to the final consumer is from governors and he promised to put a bill to a vote to establish a fixed value for the ICMS .

“Nobody can stand another high dollar, fuel. And do you know what makes fuel expensive? It’s the state taxes”, stated Lira during a ceremony for the handover of popular housing, in Teotônio Vilela (AL). He did not mention the impact of repeated increases promoted by Petrobras.

“Governors have to be sensitized and the National Congress is going to debate a bill that deals with ICMS ad rem, so that it has a fixed value and is not vulnerable to increases in the dollar, because we do not control this. So that it is not vulnerable to increases in oil,” he said.

At the beginning of the year, Bolsonaro sent to the Chamber, under the presidency of Lira, a project that provided for a fixed value for the ICMS on fuels, but the matter did not advance.



In addition to defending the adoption of a fixed amount for the tax, Lira praised initiatives by the governors of Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso, which reduced ICMS rates.

“The others have to follow along, give their share of sacrifice, because they are raising a lot in this period of pandemic,” said Lira. “It’s not fair that the most humble foot the bill to keep the revenue growing.”

The president of the Chamber reported having discussed the matter with Bolsonaro during the trip to the Northeast and that, upon receiving the news of yet another diesel adjustment by Petrobras, the President of the Republic was “distressed”.

Lira assured that the Chamber will discuss the issue, recalled that “the Chamber is already fulfilling its role of supporting the government” and will depend on Congress’ support to approve the reforms necessary for the country.

After the speech, Bolsonaro said it was a “breath” to hear from the president of the Chamber that he will put the bill on ICMS to a vote. The two traveled together in a helicopter from Maceió to the event city, which is located about 100 km from the capital of Alagoas.

“Arthur Lira, your words just now about fuel gave me some encouragement. I really live with the problems of Brazil. And the vast majority of them, their solution passes through parliament,” Bolsonaro said. “I’m happy to hear from him that the House should put the state tax issue to a vote this week. […] the approval of this bill, which aims to comply with the constitutional provision that says that the ICMS must have a fixed value in Brazil.”

The Complementary Bill (PLP) 16/21 unifies the ICMS rates levied on fuels across the country. The list of products affected by the text includes gasoline, diesel, biodiesel, ethanol and natural and cooking gas, in addition to other petroleum products.

Bolsonaro has been blaming governors and state taxes for rising fuel prices, which have a strong impact on inflation and have contributed to erode his popularity.

Today, Petrobras announced a new readjustment of 8.9% for diesel, a day after Bolsonaro said he had met with Minister Bento Albuquerque, of Mines and Energy, to discuss the issue.

In Alagoas, Bolsonaro said that the state tax cannot follow the logic of Petrobras’ pricing policy, which takes into account the values ​​of oil on the international market and the dollar against the real.

“It cannot, every time the price of fuel is readjusted, by force of law, the parity law, which takes into account the price of a barrel of oil outside Brazil and the price of the dollar here, also increase the state tax as if it were he is also bound by the law of parity,” said the president. “That [aprovação do PLP] will give you more peace of mind. One more way for us to really know what the price of fuel will be every time it varies up and down out there.”