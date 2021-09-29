Lira wants PEC to change ICMS on fuels and ‘mattress’ to absorb gasoline price variation

BRASILIA — In an attempt to reduce fuel prices and please President Jair Bolsonaro, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), intends to act on two fronts. One would be to approve a Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC) to reduce ICMS, which is charged on the price at pumps, in the states, which varies from 12% to 40%, depending on the product and the state government.

The other initiative provides for the creation of a cushion that would allow Petrobras to readjust prices over longer periods, every three months, four months, reducing the short-term variation that currently exists.

The alternatives will be discussed this Wednesday at a meeting with party leaders. The day before, Lira wrote on social networks that “Brazil cannot tolerate gasoline at almost R$7”.

The statement was made on the same day that Petrobras announced a readjustment in the diesel price for distributors. The fuel accumulates high of 51% this year.





Governors’ resistance

ICMS legislation is a state competence and the change must face resistance from governors. If you go forward, the alternative would have an impact on the collection. One solution would be to create a source of compensation for the states, said a source involved in the discussions.

According to technicians who work on the proposal, unlike other taxes that have fixed rates, the ICMS calculation corresponds to a percentage of the consumer price.

Thus, when the product becomes more expensive, the amount of ICMS to be collected also increases, even if the tax rate remains the same. However, states refute this criticism and claim that the ICMS legislation has not changed for more than ten years.

The cushion to absorb variations in the price of fuel, which is affected by the dollar and the international price of oil, would also have problems to be put into practice. The resources would need to come from some source, at a time of limited fiscal space.

Fuels are part of the tax substitution regime. This means that taxes are collected at the origin of the economic chain, in refineries, considering the various operations in this chain.

Tax regime

When the refinery sells the product to the distributor, it already includes the price of taxes for the entire chain. As the market is free, that is, stations can set prices, the refinery is based on a value informed by the Finance Department of each state: the Weighted Average Price to Final Consumer (PMPF), which is the dictated average price by retail.

The Chamber of Deputies has the prerogative to change this regime to the so-called monophasic system, charging the tax at once. The total amount collected in the chain is synthesized in a single aliquot.

The second step would be to change the system for calculating ICMS on fuel, setting a fixed rate (for each liter of fuel sold, ICMS represents a fixed value).

However, this is an attribution of the National Council of Finance Policy (Confaz) and those who vote are the state finance secretaries and decisions need unanimity.

Front of truck drivers wants CPI

The diesel readjustment announced by Petrobras led the president of the Parliamentary Front of Autonomous Truck Drivers, Deputy Nereu Crispim (PSL-RS), to file a request for the installation of a CPI to investigate the rise in the price of fuel and cooking gas.

In a statement, the Front cites the need to reveal “the secret of the increases”. The initiative depends on the approval of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).





Crispim said that he took the initiative at dawn and that he still needs to collect the necessary signatures for the installation of the CPI. If the idea doesn’t work, he pointed out, a project of his authorship in progress at the House, which provides for the creation of a fuel stabilization fund from taxes on crude oil exports, could gain strength.

“It is clear that Petrobras has been taking measures with anti-economic criteria on the price of fuels and oil and natural gas derivatives, favoring importers and foreign agents and investors against the Brazilian consumer”, says the note, adding:

“We urgently need to unravel the ‘secret’ of the unbridled increases in fuel and cooking gas. The fact is that there is a solution to balance these prices, what is lacking is coherent administration. If Petrobrás practiced the international parity price, the refineries would be operating at full load and imports of this order would not be necessary.”

Crispim highlighted that the initiative has no relation with strike movements of the category and with the acts registered on September 7th.

— We are trying to solve the problem of the category in a political way — said the president of the Parliamentary Front, which brings together 272 deputies and 22 senators.

He confirmed that he would participate in the meeting between Lira and party leaders to discuss the matter, on Wednesday. But that awaits a referral for the problem.