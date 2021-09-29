Live Football: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Internazionale – Where to Watch for the Champions League

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, another live football match will take place between Shakhtar Donetsk and Internazionale for the Champions League, the game will take place this afternoon, starting at 1:45 pm (GMT).

Where to watch?

This time with Internazionale playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the TNT and HBO Max, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Shakhtar Donetsk and Internazionale) already have their likely lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Shakhtar Donetsk vs Internazionale.

Both teams are coming off defeat in the first phase. Shakhtar Donetsk was lost to Sheriff 2×0 and the international ended up losing to Real Madrid by 1×0.

Fact sheet – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Internazionale

Match Shakhtar Donetsk vs Internazionale Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 09/28/2021 at 1:45 pm Streaming TNT and HBO Max Objective In a match valid for the 2nd round of Group D. Stadium Kiev Olympics Local Kiev-UCR Shakhtar Donetsk lineup Marlon, Pyatov, Dodo, Traore, Matvienko, Ismaily, Maycon, Marcos Antônio, Pedrinho, Marlos and Tete. Internazionale lineup Barella, Brozovic, Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, Calhanoglu, Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Dzeko and Darmian. Modality Champions League Progress Finished







