Lore Improta and Léo Santana leave maternity hospital with Liz in their lap

Last Sunday, September 26th, Lore Improta gave birth to Liz, her first child with Leo Santana, and has been in the maternity hospital ever since.

This Tuesday, September 28, the new dads from the part of the world of the famous left the hospital after the little girl was discharged.

The couple left the place with the little one on their lap after taking her from a mobile crib full of red cloths, as well as the little one’s clothes.

In a mask, Léo and Lore were wearing casual looks, she all in white and he all in black, never taking her passionate eyes off Liz for a minute.

See+: Remember how Liz was born

OUTPUT ABOUT THE BIRTH AND PRAISE OF LÉO

On her Instagram account, Lore Improta shared several photos of her labor and gave a short account of the moment.

“Strength, perseverance, faith. I got it. I feel like a warrior. Brought my daughter into the world the way I always dreamed. What a beautiful, humanized, emotional and unforgettable birth!”, said the dancer.

“I certainly couldn’t have done it without my husband by my side, my family, and the best professionals I could choose. There are no words to thank you for so much delivery and attention to us”.

“I’ll come back later with my birth report because now it’s time to take care of my Princess Liz,” she wrote.

See+: Lore Improta and Léo Santana present Liz’s bedroom

On Monday, September 27, the artists discovered with the carriage ride how motherhood is in practice, and the dancer revealed through Instagram stories that she spent the entire night without sleep.

“Sleepless mom, check, happy mom, check,” she joked in the video in question. Léo also commented on the fact in his profile on the social network.

“I have no and never had any doubts that you will be an amazing mother,” wrote the artist, showing Lore Improta sitting asleep with Liz on her lap.

Reproduction/Instagram/@loreimprota and @leosantana/Assembly

MAIN NEWS:

Luisa Mell emerges in tears and vents about medical violence: ‘It’s not fair’

Lívia Andrade on controversy with Petal: “Today I am at risk of life”

In a rare moment, Rodrigo Santoro poses and declares himself to the woman

Will Smith reveals open marriage to Jada, but warns: ‘I don’t suggest it to anyone’

The Farm 13: Rico Melquiades says that Bil Araújo is the game’s villain