Lore Improta and Léo Santana leave maternity with their daughter Liz

Lore Improta and Léo Santana posed for photos as they left the maternity ward with their daughter, Liz, this Tuesday (28) afternoon in Salvador. The little girl was born last Sunday (26).

Upon leaving the hospital, the couple also showed the details of the party favors given to family and friends for Liz’s birth. On social networks, the dancer made a report about the birth.

“Strength, perseverance, faith. I did it! I feel like a warrior! I brought my daughter into the world the way I always dreamed. What a beautiful, humanized, emotional and unforgettable birth! I certainly could not have done it without my husband by my side @leosantana, my family, and the best professionals I could choose”, stated.

