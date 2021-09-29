Lorena Improta releases new photos of her daughter’s birth. Look!

Lorena Improta spoke about childbirth and posted new photos from the day of Liz’s birth, whose face was revealed in unprecedented clicks. The girl is the result of the dancer’s relationship with the singer Léo Santana. “Strength, perseverance, faith. I did it! I feel like a warrior! I brought my daughter into the world the way I always dreamed. What a beautiful, humanized, emotional and unforgettable birth!”, she said.

Lorena thanked Léo Santana and the medical team. “I certainly couldn’t have done it without my husband at my side, my family, and the best professionals I could choose. My doctors, my nurse and the entire team at Hospital Português da Bahia (including this guy who lent me his hand for me to tighten at the moment of contraction)”, he said.

Lorena Improta gets emotional with photos of Liz’s birth

Lorena also melted when talking about the special birth records. “There are no words to thank you for so much delivery and attention to us. I’ll come back later with my birth report because now it’s time to take care of my princess Liz. (Every time I see these photos I cry)”, she said.

After four years of dating, Lorena and Léo were married in an intimate ceremony in February this year. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child in March. On May 22, the two revealed the baby’s gender at the revealing shower, which was broadcast on the artists’ social networks. In recent months, Lorena divided the discoveries, surprises, emotions and also the troubles of pregnancy with fans.

Léo Santana is realized with the arrival of his first daughter

In a recent interview, Leo he told that “being a father was always a dream”. “I feel more mature, more responsible, I’m acting more cautiously and I’m already thinking about her future. I want to be a friendly, loving, understanding father, a partner… I want to be the best father in the world for my daughter,” he said.