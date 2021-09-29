Loyal to Spending Ceiling, Bolsonaro and Guedes steal R$ 25 billion from SUS

PT website

For those who still have any doubts about the damage that the Spending Ceiling Amendment (Constitutional Amendment 95/2016) causes to the country’s poorest population, the analysis of the 2022 budget proposal can be very educational.

In the text, sent to Congress on August 31, the government of Jair Bolsonaro predicts that the budget for public health actions and services will be R$ 134.48 billion. The amount is within what is required by law, since the minimum established by the Ceiling Amendment is R$ 134.1 billion. And that’s where the assault on the Unified Health System (SUS) occurs.

Before the Spending Ceiling, the mandatory minimum value for the sector was 15% of the expected net current revenue (which the government expects to collect from taxes). As this revenue for 2022 is estimated at BRL 1.062 trillion, the floor for health would be BRL 159.38 billion. But EC 95 changed the rule: it froze the minimum at 15% of 2017 net current revenue, allowing only the correction of inflation. And so we reach the minimum of R$ 134.1 billion.

“The freezing of the health floor, determined by EC 95, implies a loss close to R$ 25 billion for the SUS in 2022”, denounce, in an article published on the Viomundo website, the advisors of the Senate Ana Paula Sóter and Bruno Moretti and the former Health Minister Arthur Chioro. “Just to give greater clarity regarding what this loss means, it is equivalent to the total budget authorized for the acquisition of vaccines against Covid in 2021”, they complete.

Instead of 15%, the amount allocated by the government in the budget corresponds to 12.7% of the expected net current revenue. This data, according to the authors, reinforces that “EC 95 was proposed with the objective of seizing revenue previously destined for the SUS”.

the 2016 coup

Today, it is clear that the hijacking of the budget to benefit the richest was one of the objectives of the 2016 coup, which removed Dilma Rousseff from the presidency with a fraudulent impeachment, without a crime of responsibility. So much so that the Spending Ceiling was one of the first measures taken by Michel Temer after taking power. Jair Bolsonaro and his Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, only deepen this hijacking of the budget, maintaining the fiscal austerity policy even during a deep crisis like the one triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, several countries suspended fiscal rules to enable the fight against the coronavirus. In Brazil, however, the government has never questioned the spending ceiling and insists on withdrawing resources from health. All to please the sponsors of the 2016 coup, who earn money while the poorest population suffers from hunger, unemployment and inflation.

The gains for the richest are evident. as the book shows Brazil: five years of coup and destruction, launched at the end of August by the Perseu Abramo Foundation (download here for free), in the last five years, social inequality has started to grow again. While between 2002 and 2015 the income of the poorest 20% grew the most (84%), after the coup the situation was reversed. Between 2015 and 2019, the richest 20% had the greatest increase in income in Brazil, while the poorest 20% saw their real income fall by more than 10% (chart below).

Variation in income in Brazil between 2002 and 2015 and between 2015 and 2019 (in%):

