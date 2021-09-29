Lucas Mezenga seeks termination with Botafogo in court alleging delay in FGTS

the defender Lucas Mezenga filed this Tuesday in court with a request for termination of the contract with the Botafogo it’s the New Iguaçu claiming delay in FGTS payment. The information is from journalist Matheus Mandy.

Mezenga asks that the termination take place urgently so that he can arrange the transfer to the Emirates Club, from the United Arab Emirates. The Justice gave 48 hours to Botafogo and the New Iguazu manifested in the records.

In addition to claiming the lack of payment of the FGTS, Mezenga also asks for amounts proportional to what she would receive by the end of the year and benefits, something around R$ 20 thousand. He is loaned to Botafogo by Nova Iguaçu until December.

Lucas Mezenga is in Salvador for Vitória x Botafogo

Lucas Mezenga traveled with Botafogo’s delegation to Salvador and is the only option for the position on the bench for the confrontation against Vitória, this Wednesday, in Barradão, for the 27th round of Serie B. The defender has only four games with the alvinegra shirt.

*Updated at 22:14