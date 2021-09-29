Luciano Hang denies accusations and says he is being pursued by Covid’s CPI

Businessman Luciano Hang used his opening speech at Covid’s CPI to refute that he was a denial in the covid-19 pandemic or participated in a parallel advisory cabinet for President Jair Bolsonaro in the crisis. Throughout the pandemic, Hang encouraged the so-called early treatment of the disease, even without proven efficacy, and echoed Bolsonaro’s attacks on mayors, governors and the Supreme Court (STF).

The businessman was recently cited in the Prevent Senior case. It was in one of the network’s hospitals that Luciano’s mother, 82-year-old Regina Hang, died in February this year, and had her death certificate forged.

“The CPI has no evidence against me,” said Luciano Hang, rejecting being a denial and saying he believed in the risks of the disease and the vaccine. “I am the victim of a set of narratives solely and exclusively because I am not afraid to speak the truth, expose and show my support. I am accused without evidence and persecuted for just giving my opinion”, he said.

