Luisa Mell criticizes Zé Neto for using an animal to pay promise

Luisa Mell, 43, criticized singer Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, after he made a promise with an animal. At the time, the countryman promised to walk over a thousand kilometers on top of a donkey.

“I learned that singer Zé Neto made a promise I don’t know what and is going to walk 1180 km on a donkey. Didn’t you make the promise? Kneel in the corn, keep walking… I don’t understand,” she began .

I always show the tragedies that happen to animals on these pilgrimages. Horses die every year. Do you think God likes that? I accept all religions, everyone talks to God the way they want, but you pay the promise.

Finally, Luisa sent a direct and straight message to the musician and asked him not to do this with the animal:

“Zé Neto, you walk, you ride your bike. The donkey has nothing to do with it. Public people should set an example. Who says: ‘It’s always been like this…’. Damn, but we’re here to change the world. We must fight for the animals, they can’t scream and they suffer a lot in our hands,” he concluded.

O UOL contacted Zé Neto’s advisor, who has not yet commented on the matter. As soon as the story gets the other side, this text will be updated.